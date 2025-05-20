NCino Exceeds Q1 Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - nCino, Inc. (NCNO), a provider of intelligent banking solutions, Tuesday announced that its preliminary, unaudited results for the quarter ended April 30, 2025, surpassed the upper bounds of its prior guidance for total revenues, subscription revenues, and non-GAAP operating income.

The company plans to release its full first-quarter fiscal 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

NCNO is currently trading at $25.28, up $0.53 or 2.14 percent on the Nasdaq.

