Markets
NCNO

NCino Exceeds Q1 Financial Guidance

May 20, 2025 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - nCino, Inc. (NCNO), a provider of intelligent banking solutions, Tuesday announced that its preliminary, unaudited results for the quarter ended April 30, 2025, surpassed the upper bounds of its prior guidance for total revenues, subscription revenues, and non-GAAP operating income.

The company plans to release its full first-quarter fiscal 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

NCNO is currently trading at $25.28, up $0.53 or 2.14 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NCNO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.