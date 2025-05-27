Ncino Earnings Preview

Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ncino will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The announcement from Ncino is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.07, leading to a 19.67% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ncino's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.16 0.13 0.14 EPS Actual 0.12 0.21 0.14 0.19 Price Change % -20.0% -12.0% -14.000000000000002% -0.0%

Performance of Ncino Shares

Shares of Ncino were trading at $26.26 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Ncino

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ncino.

Analysts have given Ncino a total of 22 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $29.5, indicating a potential 12.34% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Zeta Global Holdings, Riot Platforms and Alkami Technology, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Zeta Global Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential 4.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Riot Platforms, with an average 1-year price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential 45.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Alkami Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $37.71, suggesting a potential 43.6% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Zeta Global Holdings, Riot Platforms and Alkami Technology are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ncino Neutral 14.29% $84.36M -1.71% Zeta Global Holdings Buy 35.64% $160.93M -3.19% Riot Platforms Outperform 103.52% $65.80M -9.74% Alkami Technology Neutral 28.52% $57.76M -2.26%

Key Takeaway:

Ncino ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, but at the top for return on equity among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ncino

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflows and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans, and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Ncino: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ncino's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ncino's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ncino's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

To track all earnings releases for Ncino visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for NCNO

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy

