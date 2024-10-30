NCino To Buy FullCircl For $135 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - nCino, Inc. (NCNO), a provider of banking solutions, announced on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire FullCircl, a UK-based SaaS platform, for $135 million in cash.

Out of which, $15 million will be retained by nCino for two years, following the closing of the transaction as security for the performance of certain warranties and covenants arising under the purchase deal.

Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino, said: "The acquisition of FullCircl is a strategic move for nCino that will not only enhance our data and automation capabilities but also enables us to expand our reach across the UK and more broadly in Europe with an end-to-end experience for full client lifecycle management."

In addition, FullCircl's technology provides frontline teams access to business development tooling to profile a graph-database of extensive connected company-data, including news and insights, detailed financial information, and others.

