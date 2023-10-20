nCino Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NCNO

In trading on Friday, shares of nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.72, changing hands as low as $27.60 per share. nCino Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NCNO's low point in its 52 week range is $19.58 per share, with $33.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.80.

