NCino Announces Acquisition Of Sandbox Banking - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - nCino (NCNO) announced the acquisition of Sandbox Banking. The purchase price was $52.5 million in cash, with an additional earn-out opportunity of up to $10 million based on the achievement of certain financial and product development metrics.

Sandbox Banking is a digital transformation provider, empowering banks and credit unions with Glyue, an Integration Platform as a Service created for financial institutions. Glyue seamlessly connects 14+ of the most popular core banking platforms with over 50 solutions in lending, deposits, CCaaS, CRM, document management, KYC/AML, underwriting, mobile banking, and analytics.

