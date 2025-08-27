Markets

NCC Wins SEK 500 Mln Contract To Refurbish, Expand Police Premises In Karlstad

August 27, 2025 — 02:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NCC AB (NCC-A.ST, NCCBF), a Sweden-based construction and property development company, on Wednesday announced that it has been commissioned by Skandrenting and the Swedish Police Authority to refurbish and expand the Authority's office premises in Karlstad.

The order is valued at approximately SEK 500 million, will be registered in the NCC Building Sweden business area in the third quarter of 2025.

Construction is scheduled to start in autumn 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2030.

The project, aimed at gathering much of Karlstad's police operations under one roof, is a turnkey contract in partnership form with an order value of about SEK 500 million.

On Tuesday, NCC closed trading 2% lesser at SEK 196 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

