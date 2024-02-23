NCC (NSEI:NCC) Price Target Increased by 31.63% to 245.23

The average one-year price target for NCC (NSEI:NCC) has been revised to 245.23 / share. This is an increase of 31.63% from the prior estimate of 186.30 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 132.31 to a high of 302.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.61% from the latest reported closing price of 243.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCC. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCC is 0.09%, an increase of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.42% to 50,189K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,085K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,903K shares, representing a decrease of 13.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 10.22% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,778K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,825K shares, representing a decrease of 18.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 15.53% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,975K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,141K shares, representing an increase of 16.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 412.17% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,920K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,141K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 24.79% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 3,465K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,762K shares, representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 5.12% over the last quarter.

