NCC (NSE:NCC) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 181.20

The average one-year price target for NCC (NSE:NCC) has been revised to 181.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 171.65 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 115.14 to a high of 242.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.92% from the latest reported closing price of 163.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCC. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 11.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCC is 0.08%, an increase of 26.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.46% to 43,384K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,903K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,735K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 25.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,825K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,920K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,141K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 24.79% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 3,762K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,603K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 31.57% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,922K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

