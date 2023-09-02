NCC (NSE:NCC) Price Target Increased by 14.24% to 169.32

The average one-year price target for NCC (NSE:NCC) has been revised to 169.32 / share. This is an increase of 14.24% from the prior estimate of 148.21 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 115.14 to a high of 204.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.80% from the latest reported closing price of 151.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCC. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCC is 0.06%, an increase of 70.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.45% to 40,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,825K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,735K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,141K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,388K shares, representing an increase of 18.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 34.73% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 3,603K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing an increase of 90.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 1,376.60% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,922K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

