NCC (NSE:NCC) Price Target Increased by 10.86% to 142.29

The average one-year price target for NCC (NSE:NCC) has been revised to 142.29 / share. This is an increase of 10.86% from the prior estimate of 128.35 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 115.14 to a high of 168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.93% from the latest reported closing price of 112.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCC. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCC is 0.04%, an increase of 34.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.02% to 34,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,825K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,735K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,388K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 80.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 520.10% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,922K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 2,192K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 22.45% over the last quarter.

