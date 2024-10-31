NCC Group Updates Total Voting Share Count

NCC Group plc (GB:NCC) has released an update.

NCC Group plc has announced that its total issued ordinary share capital now comprises 314,739,972 shares, each with a nominal value of 1 pence, all of which carry voting rights. This update is crucial for shareholders to understand their voting power and obligations under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

