NCC Group (NCCGF) Price Target Decreased by 51.56% to 2.42

The average one-year price target for NCC Group (OTCPK:NCCGF) has been revised to $2.42 / share. This is a decrease of 51.56% from the prior estimate of $5.00 dated October 13, 2021.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.21 to a high of $2.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 120.40% from the latest reported closing price of $1.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCC Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCCGF is 0.06%, an increase of 26.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.49% to 31,717K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 11,286K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,544K shares , representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCCGF by 21.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,098K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,322K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCCGF by 10.64% over the last quarter.

IHAK - iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF holds 3,489K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,458K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCCGF by 4.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,546K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,747K shares , representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCCGF by 9.63% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,686K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCCGF by 3.18% over the last quarter.

