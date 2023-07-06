NCC Group (LSE:NCC) Price Target Decreased by 7.67% to 138.08

The average one-year price target for NCC Group (LSE:NCC) has been revised to 138.08 / share. This is an decrease of 7.67% from the prior estimate of 149.55 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 94.94 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.75% from the latest reported closing price of 98.80 / share.

NCC Group Maintains 4.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.71%.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCC Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCC is 0.04%, a decrease of 41.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.01% to 29,664K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 10,008K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,508K shares, representing a decrease of 14.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 57.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,154K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,218K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 42.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,279K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 50.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,825K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HACK - ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF holds 1,654K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 49.54% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.