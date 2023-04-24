NCC Group (LSE:NCC) Price Target Decreased by 6.63% to 177.73

The average one-year price target for NCC Group (LSE:NCC) has been revised to 177.73 / share. This is an decrease of 6.63% from the prior estimate of 190.35 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 118.12 to a high of 252.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.93% from the latest reported closing price of 101.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

NCC Group Maintains 4.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.58%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCC Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCC is 0.07%, a decrease of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.48% to 31,227K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 11,508K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,549K shares, representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 26.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,218K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,906K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 6.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,271K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,825K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 15.18% over the last quarter.

HACK - ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF holds 1,637K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCC by 0.69% over the last quarter.

See all NCC Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.