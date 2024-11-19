NCC Group Executives Increase Shareholdings

NCC Group plc (GB:NCC) has released an update.

NCC Group plc has reported that key executives, including the CEO, CFO, CMO, and COO, have made monthly purchases of ordinary shares through the UK Share Incentive Plan. These transactions, conducted on November 18, 2024, at a price of £1.586 per share, took place on the London Stock Exchange. This move by the management could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

