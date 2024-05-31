News & Insights

NCC Group Confirms Total Issued Share Capital

May 31, 2024 — 11:28 am EDT

NCC Group plc (GB:NCC) has released an update.

NCC Group plc has announced that as of May 31, 2024, the company’s total issued ordinary share capital consists of 313,858,370 shares, each with a nominal value of 1 pence and equivalent voting rights. Shareholders can use this figure as the denominator to determine the need to disclose changes in their stake in the company’s ordinary share capital, as per the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

