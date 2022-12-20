NCC Group Agrees Four-year GBP 162.5 Mln Revolving Credit Facility Maturing December 2026

(RTTNews) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L) said that it has agreed a new four-year 162.5 million pounds multi-currency revolving credit facility maturing December 2026, together with a 75 million pounds uncommitted accordion option, provided by National Westminster Bank plc, HSBC UK Bank plc, ING Bank N.V & Fifth Third Bank, N.A.

The facilities replace the Group's previous 100 million pounds multi-currency revolving credit facility and $70 million term loan with National Westminster Bank plc, HSBC UK Bank plc & ING Bank N.V, which had an expiry date of June 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.