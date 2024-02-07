NCAA wins early ruling in states' lawsuit over recruitment limits

By Mike Scarcella

Feb 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has refused to suspend National Collegiate Athletic Association rules that bar prospective student athletes from negotiating payment deals for the commercial use of their name, image and likeness during the recruiting process.

U.S. District Judge Clifton Corker in Greeneville, Tennessee, ruled for the NCAA on Tuesday, declining for now to block enforcement of the rules as this year’s football recruitment season gets underway.

Tennessee and Virginia last month accused the NCAA, the governing body for college athletics in the United States, of unlawfully suppressing compensation for student athletes in violation of U.S. antitrust law.

The NCAA in 2021 opened a door to payments to athletes, but some curbs are still in place.

Current and former students are separately seeking billions of dollars in multiple related lawsuits against the NCAA over claims that they were unlawfully forced to forgo earning opportunities as college athletes.

Corker in his ruling said the states' lawsuit had a strong chance of success and that they could seek monetary damages on behalf of students.

A spokesperson for the NCAA in a statement said schools and athletic conferences "overwhelmingly support the current rules that prohibit tampering with student-athletes and unchecked recruiting contacts."

Attorneys for Tennessee and Virginia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The states had asked for a temporary restraining order blocking the NCAA restrictions by Wednesday, the start of a “signing” period where some high school student athletes announce which college they are committing to attend.

Tennessee and Virginia said they wanted prospective college athletes to be allowed to engage in “meaningful” discussions about name, image and likeness compensation before committing to a school.

The states argued would-be students should not be forced to make a decision about enrollment “while in the dark about the financial realities of attending a particular school.”

The NCAA had argued that granting the states' request would "invite chaos" and "transform college sports into an environment where players and schools match up based primarily on the dollars that can change hands."

The case is State of Tennessee and Commonwealth of Virginia v. National Collegiate Athletic Association, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Tennessee, No. 3:24-CV-00033-DCLC-DCP.

For plaintiffs: Cameron Norris of Consovoy McCarthy; attorneys from Tennessee, Virginia attorneys general offices

For NCAA: Robert Boston of Holland & Knight, and Rakesh Kilaru of Wilkinson Stekloff

Read more:

NCAA hit with lawsuit by Tennessee, Virginia over student athlete pay

US Justice Dept, more states join lawsuit over NCAA athlete transfers

US judge says NCAA athletes can pursue class actions seeking over $1.3 bln

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.