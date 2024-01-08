NCAA-Michigan beat Washington 34-13 to win national championship

Adds quotes

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Michigan's rushing attack overpowered Washington as the Wolverines emerged with 34-13 victory on Monday to snap a 26-year national championship drought and cap an undefeated season.

Donovan Edwards ran for two long first-quarter touchdowns and Blake Corum punched it in twice in the second half for the favored Wolverines, who limited the Huskies' vaunted offense to a single touchdown.

"15-0," Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said as confetti rained down on the field in Houston.

"Took on all comers and we're the last ones standing. Champions."

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who had a clutch scramble in the fourth quarter, was all smiles after securing the win.

"It's glorious, that's all I can say," McCarthy said.

"I just love my team mates so much, love my coaches. It's bittersweet because it's the last time we're going to get to play together.

"It's such a special group and no better way to end it."

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com Follow me on Twitter @rorydcarroll; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.