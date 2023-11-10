NCAA fends off unpaid coaches' bid for pay data in antitrust case

By Mike Scarcella

Nov 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge has declined to force the governing body for U.S. college sports to produce pay data for individual assistant coaches nationwide, delivering a setback to plaintiffs in a prospective class action alleging the organization conspired to suppress wages.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kendall Newman in Sacramento, California, federal court ruled for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which argued that it did not have the information sought by the plaintiffs.

NCAA bylaws allowing it to acquire information from member schools "are not meant to provide a discovery mechanism for plaintiffs to utilize," Newman wrote.

The unpaid coaches who brought the cases claim the NCAA and more than 300 member schools in its Division I — the top tier for U.S. college athletics — unlawfully agreed to pay them nothing in a wage-fixing conspiracy.

The plaintiffs include coaches for college baseball, tennis, indoor track, soccer and lacrosse, among other sports.

An NCAA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The NCAA has denied any wrongdoing.

Garrett Broshuis, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said on Friday "we look forward to continuing to prosecute this case on behalf of these coaches, who were unfairly denied compensation for far too many years."

The association lost its early effort to dismiss the two lawsuits, both of which were filed last year. The NCAA's Division I amended its rules in January to allow teams to pay an additional coach, a move that eliminated the volunteer posts.

In their bid to obtain pay data for other coaches, attorneys for the plaintiffs argued the "NCAA has sweeping authority to obtain all kinds of information and documents upon demand from its member schools."

The plaintiffs said a ruling for the NCAA would mean the "plaintiffs will be forced to collect this material from the NCAA's 300+ Division I schools, spread across all fifty states."

They predicted the effort would be "highly burdensome, resulting in a huge number of subpoenas."

In a filing, the NCAA's attorneys told the court that the association "has no authority to compel [Division I] institutions to cooperate with production" of information.

"Any burden of seeking relief from hundreds of institutions is a problem of plaintiffs' own making," the NCAA's attorneys said.

Newman also denied the plaintiffs' bid for NCAA communication about the change in its volunteer coach bylaw.

A jury trial before U.S. District Judge William Shubb is scheduled to start in September 2025.

The cases are Colon et al v. NCAA, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, No. 1:23-cv-00425-WBS-KJN, and Smart et al v. NCAA, same court, No. 2:22-cv-02125-WBS-KJN.

For Colon: Dennis Stewart of Gustafson Gluek, and Michael Lieberman of Fairmark Partners

For Smart: Garrett Broshuis and Steve Berezney of Korein Tillery

For NCAA: Carolyn Hoecker Luedtke and Justin Raphael of Munger, Tolles & Olson

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

