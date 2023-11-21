NCAA faces new lawsuit over athletes' drive for compensation

By Mike Scarcella

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The National Collegiate Athletic Association has been sued in Colorado federal court for allegedly depriving student players of billions of dollars in compensation from televised broadcasts of college athletics.

Former University of Colorado football player Alex Fontenot said in the prospective class action on Monday that the college sports governing body and a group of regional school conferences have unlawfully denied compensation to athletes that they would otherwise receive in a competitive market.

"Just as the schools compete for coaches by paying higher salaries, they would also compete for athletes by paying higher compensation," the lawsuit alleged.

The complaint said the NCAA conferences and member schools "are raking in billions in television and other revenue without sharing a dime of it with the athletes."

The case adds to the scope of ongoing litigation between college athletes and the NCAA over payment for their work.

A U.S. judge in California this month said athletes could form class actions to sue for more than $1.3 billion in damages over the commercial use of their "name, image and likeness." Another case, in Chicago, challenges NCAA's rules restricting college sports to "amateurs."

The NCAA on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Attorneys for Fontenot at law firm Korein Tillery declined to comment.

In 2021 the NCAA relaxed some restrictions on players that had barred them from profiting from advertising and merchandising deals with companies and other third parties.

The NCAA and its conferences still prohibit compensation directly from the association to student athletes.

Fontenot's lawyers said in their lawsuit that their case was distinguishable from others because it was not limited to compensation for "name, image and likeness."

The lawsuit seeks to certify a class that includes full-athletic-scholarship athletes in football, men's basketball, or women's basketball within certain conferences of the NCAA's Division 1, the top level for U.S. college athletics.

The case is Fontenot v. National Collegiate Athletic Association, U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, No. 1:23-cv-03076.

For Alex Fontenot: Sean Grimsley, Eric Olson, Jason Murray and Abigail Hinchcliff of Olson Grimsley Kawanabe Hinchcliff & Murray; and George Zelcs, Marc Wallenstein, Stephen Tillery and Christopher Burke of Korein Tillery

For NCAA: Not yet available

