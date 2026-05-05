NBZ Investment Advisors Adds $3.8 Million Worth of This Global Equity ETF

Key Points

NBZ Investment Advisors increased its First Eagle Global Equity ETF (FEGE) stake by 78,360 shares in Q1 2026, with an estimated trade value of $3.8 million.

This purchase brought NBZ's total position to 254,277 shares, worth approximately $12.0 million. (as of the latest 13F filing).

FEGE now represents 5.2% of NBZ's 13F assets under management (AUM), placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holding in the First Eagle Global Equity ETF (NYSE:FEGE) by 78,360 shares in the first quarter of 2026, according to a recent SEC filing. The estimated transaction value was $3.8 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake increased by $3.9 million, reflecting both this purchase and price appreciation.

What else to know

The buy brings FEGE to 5.2% of NBZ's 13F AUM -- just outside the fund's top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: SPYM: $30.5 million (13.4% of AUM) NYSE: DIVO: $23.7 million (10.4% of AUM) CBOE: BALT: $16.4 million (7.2% of AUM) NYSE: JAAA: $14.4 million (6.3% of AUM) NYSE: XSMO: $14.0 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of May 4, 2026, FEGE shares were priced at $48.57, up about 32% over the past year -- outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 3 percentage points, and outperforming its Global Large-Stock Blend category benchmark by roughly 14 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.5 billion Dividend yield 2.53% Expense ratio 0.50% 1-year return (as of 5/4/26) 31.93%

ETF snapshot

The First Eagle Global Equity ETF (FEGE) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that invests primarily in equity and equity-related securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, targeting long-term capital growth and income.

Managed by First Eagle Investment Management, with a value-oriented, risk-aware approach to global investing.

Uses a disciplined, active investment process to identify opportunities across both domestic and international equity markets.

What this transaction means for investors

NBZ increased its FEGE position by roughly 45% in the first quarter -- a solid sign of conviction in this actively-managed global equity ETF. The move comes at a time when international markets have broadly lagged U.S. stocks for years -- and some investors may be starting to wonder whether a skilled active manager might navigate that gap better than a passive index fund.

The numbers speak for themselves. FEGE's roughly 32% gain over the past year is notable for a global equity fund, especially one that's outperformed its own category benchmark by around 14 percentage points. FEGE's 0.5% expense ratio is in line with the average for actively-managed global equity funds, and its 2.5% trailing dividend yield adds a higher-than-average income component.

NBZ's broader portfolio skews heavily toward ETFs, including dividend-focused funds and "buffer" ETFs -- a popular category designed to cushion investors against market drops, typically in exchange for a cap on gains. In that context, FEGE serves as one of NBZ's primary vehicles for broad, unhedged global equity exposure. For retail investors watching institutional 13F filings for ideas, this kind of steady, incremental buying can be a more meaningful signal than a single large purchase. It suggests NBZ sees FEGE as a core, long-term position rather than a tactical trade.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.