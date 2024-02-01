NBTB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.16, changing hands as low as $34.12 per share. NBT Bancorp. Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBTB's low point in its 52 week range is $27.525 per share, with $43.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.17.

