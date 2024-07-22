NBT (NBTB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

NBT Bancorp (NBTB) reported $140.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139.02 million, representing a surprise of +1.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NBT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.

: 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.1%. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $12.37 billion compared to the $12.41 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $12.37 billion compared to the $12.41 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $43.23 million compared to the $42.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $43.23 million compared to the $42.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. Bank owned life insurance income : $1.83 million versus $2.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.83 million versus $2.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Insurance services : $3.85 million compared to the $4.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.85 million compared to the $4.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. Retirement plan administration fees : $14.80 million compared to the $13.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $14.80 million compared to the $13.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. Wealth management : $10.17 million versus $9.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $10.17 million versus $9.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other : $2.87 million compared to the $3.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.87 million compared to the $3.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $4.22 million compared to the $4.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.22 million compared to the $4.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest income (FTE) : $97.83 million compared to the $97.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $97.83 million compared to the $97.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. Card services income: $5.59 million versus $5.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of NBT have returned +24.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

