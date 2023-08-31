NBT Bancorp. (NBTB) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 39.44

The average one-year price target for NBT Bancorp. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has been revised to 39.44 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 37.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.46% from the latest reported closing price of 34.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in NBT Bancorp.. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBTB is 0.08%, a decrease of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.18% to 28,714K shares. The put/call ratio of NBTB is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,973K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,269K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 12.33% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,052K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 11.31% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 907K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 14.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 870K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 12.30% over the last quarter.

NBT Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, N.Y., with total assets of $9.7 billion at December 31, 2019. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 146 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, N.Y., is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, N.Y., is a full-service insurance agency.

