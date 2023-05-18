NBT Bancorp. (NBTB) Declares $0.30 Dividend

NBT Bancorp. said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $35.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.01%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 3.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in NBT Bancorp.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBTB is 0.09%, a decrease of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 27,507K shares. The put/call ratio of NBTB is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.81% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for NBT Bancorp. is 39.52. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 11.81% from its latest reported closing price of 35.35.

The projected annual revenue for NBT Bancorp. is 569MM, an increase of 13.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,923K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,252K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 7.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,048K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 7.48% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 919K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 848K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 24.70% over the last quarter.

NBT Bancorp. Background Information

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, N.Y., with total assets of $9.7 billion at December 31, 2019. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 146 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, N.Y., is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, N.Y., is a full-service insurance agency.

