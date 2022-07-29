NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.30 on the 15th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

NBT Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

NBT Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on NBT Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 32%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 0.6% over the next year. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 34%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NasdaqGS:NBTB Historic Dividend July 29th 2022

NBT Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.1% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that NBT Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for NBT Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

NBT Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for NBT Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.