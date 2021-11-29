NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.21, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBTB was $36.21, representing a -15.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.79 and a 21.14% increase over the 52 week low of $29.89.

NBTB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). NBTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.47. Zacks Investment Research reports NBTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.58%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nbtb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.