NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NBTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.37, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBTB was $40.37, representing a -1.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.93 and a 32.97% increase over the 52 week low of $30.36.

NBTB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). NBTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.73. Zacks Investment Research reports NBTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.47%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

