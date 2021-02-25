NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NBTB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBTB was $37.7, representing a -1.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.24 and a 44.44% increase over the 52 week low of $26.10.

NBTB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). NBTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37. Zacks Investment Research reports NBTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.21%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

