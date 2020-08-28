NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NBTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NBTB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.33, the dividend yield is 3.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBTB was $31.33, representing a -24.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.50 and a 19.06% increase over the 52 week low of $26.32.

NBTB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). NBTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports NBTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -29.44%, compared to an industry average of -18.2%.

