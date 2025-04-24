NBT Bancorp Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Net Income of $36.7 Million and Planned Merger with Evans Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc. reports Q1 2025 net income of $36.7 million, up from $33.8 million in Q1 2024.
NBT Bancorp Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, with net income of $36.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, reflecting growth in net interest and noninterest income compared to both the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company's net interest income increased to $107.2 million, alongside a net interest margin of 3.44%. Additionally, the company continues to expand its banking presence with new locations in Vermont and New York, and it is on track to complete its merger with Evans Bancorp in early May, which will enhance its footprint in Upstate New York's largest markets. The report highlights a solid capital position, a slight increase in deposits, and stable asset quality, despite a modest rise in charge-offs. The company's leadership remains optimistic about future growth, supported by its strategic initiatives and operational leverage achieved in the quarter.
- Net income increased to $36.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 8.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024, demonstrating growth in profitability.
- Operating diluted earnings per share rose to $0.80, reflecting strong operational performance and an increase from $0.68 in the first quarter of 2024.
- The company experienced a 12.7% growth in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, highlighting effective revenue generation strategies beyond traditional banking income.
- Completion of the merger with Evans Bancorp, Inc. is anticipated for early May 2025, which will expand NBT's footprint and enhance its market presence in key areas like Buffalo and Rochester.
- Net charge-offs to average loans increased to 0.27% from 0.23% in the prior quarter, indicating a deterioration in credit quality.
- The provision for loan losses significantly increased to $7.6 million from $2.2 million in the previous quarter, signaling potential concerns about future loan performance.
- The company did not repurchase any shares during the quarter, which may raise concerns about its commitment to returning value to shareholders amid its ongoing strategic growth initiatives.
What were NBT Bancorp's Q1 2025 earnings?
NBT Bancorp reported net income of $36.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.77 for Q1 2025.
How did net interest income change in Q1 2025?
Net interest income increased by $1.1 million to $107.2 million compared to the previous quarter.
What were the recent expansions by NBT Bancorp?
NBT Bancorp added new banking locations in South Burlington, VT, and Webster, NY, enhancing its market presence.
What is the status of the Evans Bancorp merger?
The merger with Evans Bancorp is expected to be completed on May 2, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.
What was the effective tax rate for Q1 2025?
The effective tax rate was 22.2%, an increase from 21.7% in Q1 2024, mainly due to lower tax-exempt income.
$NBTB insiders have traded $NBTB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY E DELANEY sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,058,948
- JOHN H JR WATT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,403,117.
- JACK H WEBB sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $500,567
- SARAH A HALLIDAY (EVP/President Comm Banking) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $242,250
- SCOTT ALLEN KINGSLEY (President & CEO NBT Bancorp) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $89,800
- AMY WILES (EVP, Chief Risk and Credit) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $75,755.
- HEIDI M HOELLER purchased 678 shares for an estimated $32,849
- V DANIEL II ROBINSON sold 194 shares for an estimated $10,030
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $NBTB stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 816,128 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,978,273
- UBS GROUP AG added 305,402 shares (+742.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,585,999
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 284,267 shares (+307.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,576,591
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 251,396 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,784,888
- STATE STREET CORP added 161,819 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,728,475
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 135,346 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,806,343
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 99,425 shares (-1.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,748,538
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NBTB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025
Full Release
NORWICH, N.Y., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $36.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, compared to $33.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024, and $36.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating diluted earnings per share
(1)
, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.80 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.68 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.77 for the fourth quarter of 2024.
CEO Comments
“Growth in both net interest income and noninterest income compared to the prior quarter and the first quarter of 2024 resulted in the generation of positive operating leverage by our team in the first quarter of 2025.” said NBT President and Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Kingsley. “Our capital position remains a key strength as we execute on strategic growth initiatives. We recently added new banking locations in South Burlington, VT and Webster, NY, and we look forward to completing our planned merger with Evans Bancorp, Inc. in early May. The addition of over 200 experienced bankers and 18 locations from Evans will firmly establish NBT's presence in Buffalo and Rochester, Upstate New York's two largest markets by population.”
First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
Net Income
Net Interest Income / NIM
Noninterest Income
Loans and Credit Quality
Deposits
Capital
Loans
Period end total loans were $9.98 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $9.97 billion at December 31, 2024.
Period end total loans increased $10.4 million from December 31, 2024. Total commercial loans increased $23.9 million to $5.33 billion while total consumer loans decreased $13.6 million to $4.65 billion. Excluding the other consumer and residential solar portfolios, which are in a planned run-off status, period end loans increased $40.5 million, or 1.8% annualized. Residential real estate loan balances decreased $14.7 million from December 31, 2024 primarily due to seasonally lower originations and market conditions. In addition, the Company originated and sold $7.4 million of 30-year fixed rate mortgages in the first quarter of 2025.
Deposits
Total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $11.71 billion, compared to $11.55 billion at December 31, 2024. The $161.8 million increase in deposits from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to the inflow of seasonal municipal deposits during the quarter.
The loan to deposit ratio was 85.2% at March 31, 2025, compared to 86.3% at December 31, 2024.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $107.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 1.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $12.0 million, or 12.7%, from the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from a decrease in the cost of deposits, partially offset by lower yields on loans and two fewer days in the first quarter of 2025.
The NIM on an FTE basis for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.44%, an increase of 10 bps from the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The NIM on an FTE basis increased 30 bps from the first quarter of 2024 due to higher average balances of earning assets and the yields on those assets, lower average balances of short-term borrowings and the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.
Earning asset yields for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased 1 bp from the prior quarter to 4.95%. Loan yields for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased 3 bps from the prior quarter to 5.62% primarily due to the repricing of $2.1 billion in variable rate loans from the 25 bps federal funds rate decrease in December, partially offset by loans originating at higher rates than portfolio yields during the quarter. Earnings asset yields increased 11 bps from the same quarter in the prior year as new loan yields were priced higher than portfolio yields. Average earning assets were consistent with the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the decrease in short-term interest-bearing accounts being mostly offset by an increase in securities and organic loan growth. Average earning assets grew $427.5 million, or 3.5%, from the first quarter of 2024 due to growth in average loans and securities.
Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.49% for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 11 bps from the prior quarter and a decrease of 12 bps from the same period in the prior year.
Total cost of funds for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 1.60%, a decrease of 11 bps from the prior quarter and a decrease of 19 bps from the first quarter of 2024.
Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses
Net charge-offs to total average loans for the first quarter of 2025 was 27 bps compared to 23 bps in the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in consumer net charge-offs. Included in net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 was a $2.1 million write-down of a nonperforming commercial real estate loan to the estimated fair value.
Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.35% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.38% at December 31, 2024.
Provision expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $7.6 million, compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in provision expense from the prior quarter was primarily due to the deterioration in economic forecasts and a higher level of net charge-offs partially offset by the run-off of the other consumer and residential solar portfolios.
The allowance for loan losses was $117.0 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $116.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2024.
The reserve for unfunded loan commitments was $4.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2024.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $47.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, up $5.4 million, or 12.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, and up $4.3 million, or 10.1%, from the first quarter of 2024.
Retirement plan administration fees were up $2.9 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.6 million from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was due to higher seasonal activity-based fees in the first quarter and the additional revenue from both organic growth and the acquisition of a small third-party administrator (“TPA”) business in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by the additional revenue from new customer plans, the TPA acquisition and higher market values of assets under administration.
Wealth management fees were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $1.2 million from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by market performance and growth in new customer accounts.
Insurance revenues increased $0.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 due to organic growth, higher levels of policy renewals and first quarter seasonality.
Bank owned life insurance income increased from both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024 due to a $1.3 million nonrecurring gain.
Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense was $99.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $100.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $91.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. Total noninterest expense decreased 1.1% compared to the previous quarter and increased 7.5% from the first quarter of 2024, excluding $1.2 million of acquisition expenses in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.
Salaries and benefits decreased 1.7% from the prior quarter driven by lower medical and other benefit costs, lower levels of incentive compensation and lower salaries due to two fewer payroll days in the quarter, partially offset by seasonally higher payroll taxes and stock-based compensation expenses. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by merit pay increases which were effective annually in March, an increase in employees supporting growth in our markets and higher medical and other benefit costs.
Occupancy costs increased $1.2 million from the prior quarter primarily due to seasonal maintenance and utilities costs. The $0.9 million increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by higher seasonal maintenance and utilities given the harsher winter and higher facilities costs related to new banking locations.
Other expense decreased $1.7 million from the prior quarter and was consistent with the first quarter of 2024. The decrease from the previous quarter was driven by timing of expenses and Company initiatives in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 22.2% which was up from 21.7% for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to a lower level of tax-exempt income as a percentage of total taxable income.
Capital
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(1)
was 8.68% at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share
(2)
was $24.74 at March 31, 2025 and $23.88 at December 31, 2024.
Stockholders’ equity increased $39.6 million from December 31, 2024 driven by net income generation of $36.7 million and a $20.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflecting the change in the fair value of securities available for sale, partially offset by dividends declared of $16.1 million.
As of March 31, 2025, CET1 capital ratio of 12.12%, leverage ratio of 10.39% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.24%.
Stock Repurchase
The Company did not purchase shares of its common stock during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes. As of March 31, 2025, there were 1,992,400 shares available under the Company’s share repurchase program.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. Merger
NBT and Evans anticipate completing the previously announced merger on May 2, 2025 simultaneously with the core system conversion, pending customary closing conditions. Evans had assets of $2.19 billion, deposits of $1.87 billion and net loans of $1.76 billion as of December 31, 2024. Pursuant to the merger agreement, NBT will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Evans in exchange for common shares of NBT. The exchange ratio will be fixed at 0.91 NBT shares for each share of Evans.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) Friday, April 25, 2025, to review the first quarter 2025 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at
www.nbtbancorp.com/bn/presentations-events.html#events
and will be archived for twelve months.
Corporate Overview
NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $13.86 billion at March 31, 2025. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 157 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at:
www.nbtbancorp.com
,
www.nbtbank.com
,
www.epicrps.com
and
www.nbtbank.com/Insurance
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers, and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”) and international trade disputes (including threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by the U.S. and threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by foreign countries in retaliation); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisition and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the possibility that NBT and Evans may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all or to successfully integrate Evans operations and those of NBT; (14) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (15) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (16) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (20) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; and (21) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.
The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.
Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.
Contact:
Scott A. Kingsley, President and CEO
Annette L. Burns, Executive Vice President and CFO
NBT Bancorp Inc.
52 South Broad Street
Norwich, NY 13815
607-337-6589
NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
2025
2024
1st Q
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
Profitability (reported)
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.77
$
0.76
$
0.80
$
0.69
$
0.71
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
47,477,391
47,505,760
47,473,417
47,382,814
47,370,145
Return on average assets
(3)
1.08
%
1.04
%
1.12
%
0.98
%
1.02
%
Return on average equity
(3)
9.68
%
9.44
%
10.21
%
9.12
%
9.52
%
Return on average tangible common equity
(1)(3)
13.63
%
13.36
%
14.54
%
13.23
%
13.87
%
Net interest margin
(1)(3)
3.44
%
3.34
%
3.27
%
3.18
%
3.14
%
2025
2024
1st Q
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
Profitability (operating)
Diluted earnings per share
(1)
$
0.80
$
0.77
$
0.80
$
0.69
$
0.68
Return on average assets
(1)(3)
1.11
%
1.06
%
1.12
%
0.98
%
0.97
%
Return on average equity
(1)(3)
9.95
%
9.60
%
10.23
%
9.14
%
9.04
%
Return on average tangible common equity
(1)(3)
13.99
%
13.57
%
14.56
%
13.26
%
13.20
%
2025
2024
1st Q
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
Balance sheet data
Short-term interest-bearing accounts
$
37,385
$
78,973
$
231,671
$
35,207
$
156,632
Securities available for sale
1,704,677
1,574,664
1,509,338
1,439,445
1,418,471
Securities held to maturity
836,833
842,921
854,941
878,909
890,863
Net loans
9,863,267
9,853,910
9,787,541
9,733,847
9,572,777
Total assets
13,864,251
13,786,666
13,839,552
13,501,909
13,439,199
Total deposits
11,708,511
11,546,761
11,588,278
11,271,459
11,195,289
Total borrowings
312,977
414,983
456,666
476,082
518,190
Total liabilities
12,298,476
12,260,525
12,317,572
12,039,954
11,997,784
Stockholders' equity
1,565,775
1,526,141
1,521,980
1,461,955
1,441,415
Capital
Equity to assets
11.29
%
11.07
%
11.00
%
10.83
%
10.73
%
Tangible equity ratio
(1)
8.68
%
8.42
%
8.36
%
8.11
%
7.98
%
Book value per share
$
33.13
$
32.34
$
32.26
$
31.00
$
30.57
Tangible book value per share
(2)
$
24.74
$
23.88
$
23.83
$
22.54
$
22.07
Leverage ratio
10.39
%
10.24
%
10.29
%
10.16
%
10.09
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.12
%
11.93
%
11.86
%
11.70
%
11.68
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.02
%
12.83
%
12.77
%
12.61
%
12.61
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.24
%
15.03
%
15.02
%
14.88
%
14.87
%
Common stock price (end of period)
$
42.90
$
47.76
$
44.23
$
38.60
$
36.68
NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
1st Q
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
Asset quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
44,829
$
45,819
$
33,338
$
34,755
$
35,189
90 days past due and still accruing
2,862
5,798
3,981
3,333
2,600
Total nonperforming loans
47,691
51,617
37,319
38,088
37,789
Other real estate owned
308
182
127
74
-
Total nonperforming assets
47,999
51,799
37,446
38,162
37,789
Allowance for loan losses
117,000
116,000
119,500
120,500
115,300
Asset quality ratios
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.17
%
1.16
%
1.21
%
1.22
%
1.19
%
Total nonperforming loans to total loans
0.48
%
0.52
%
0.38
%
0.39
%
0.39
%
Total nonperforming assets to total assets
0.35
%
0.38
%
0.27
%
0.28
%
0.28
%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans
245.33
%
224.73
%
320.21
%
316.37
%
305.12
%
Past due loans to total loans
(4)
0.32
%
0.34
%
0.36
%
0.30
%
0.33
%
Net charge-offs to average loans
(3)
0.27
%
0.23
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.19
%
2025
2024
1st Q
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
Loan net charge-offs by line of business
Commercial
$
2,109
$
2,542
$
807
$
(8
)
$
772
Residential real estate and home equity
(25
)
(25
)
(64
)
(76
)
(32
)
Indirect auto
1,155
675
725
747
665
Residential solar and other consumer
3,315
2,517
2,452
3,036
3,274
Total loan net charge-offs
$
6,554
$
5,709
$
3,920
$
3,699
$
4,679
2025
2024
1st Q
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment
Commercial & industrial
0.76
%
0.73
%
0.73
%
0.76
%
0.79
%
Commercial real estate
1.02
%
0.95
%
1.01
%
1.00
%
0.97
%
Residential real estate
1.00
%
1.00
%
1.00
%
0.98
%
0.89
%
Auto
0.72
%
0.81
%
0.83
%
0.85
%
0.81
%
Residential solar and other consumer
3.61
%
3.64
%
3.69
%
3.78
%
3.63
%
Total
1.17
%
1.16
%
1.21
%
1.22
%
1.19
%
2025
2024
1st Q
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
Loans by line of business
Commercial & industrial
$
1,436,990
$
1,426,482
$
1,458,926
$
1,397,935
$
1,353,446
Commercial real estate
3,890,115
3,876,698
3,792,498
3,784,214
3,646,739
Residential real estate
2,127,588
2,142,249
2,143,766
2,134,875
2,133,289
Home equity
331,400
334,268
328,687
326,556
328,673
Indirect auto
1,309,084
1,273,253
1,235,175
1,225,786
1,190,734
Residential solar and other consumer
885,090
916,960
947,989
984,981
1,035,196
Total loans
$
9,980,267
$
9,969,910
$
9,907,041
$
9,854,347
$
9,688,077
NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
216,698
$
205,083
Short-term interest-bearing accounts
37,385
78,973
Equity securities, at fair value
41,561
42,372
Securities available for sale, at fair value
1,704,677
1,574,664
Securities held to maturity (fair value $756,404 and $749,945, respectively)
836,833
842,921
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
32,117
33,957
Loans held for sale
13,628
9,744
Loans
9,980,267
9,969,910
Less allowance for loan losses
117,000
116,000
Net loans
$
9,863,267
$
9,853,910
Premises and equipment, net
81,598
80,840
Goodwill
362,663
362,663
Intangible assets, net
34,249
36,360
Bank owned life insurance
271,723
272,657
Other assets
367,852
392,522
Total assets
$
13,864,251
$
13,786,666
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Demand (noninterest bearing)
$
3,399,393
$
3,446,068
Savings, NOW and money market
6,858,372
6,658,188
Time
1,450,746
1,442,505
Total deposits
$
11,708,511
$
11,546,761
Short-term borrowings
85,597
162,942
Long-term debt
4,605
29,644
Subordinated debt, net
121,579
121,201
Junior subordinated debt
101,196
101,196
Other liabilities
276,988
298,781
Total liabilities
$
12,298,476
$
12,260,525
Total stockholders' equity
$
1,565,775
$
1,526,141
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
13,864,251
$
13,786,666
NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited, in thousands except per share data)
2025
2024
1st Q
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
Interest, fee and dividend income
Interest and fees on loans
$
138,052
$
141,103
$
141,991
$
136,606
$
133,146
Securities available for sale
10,262
8,773
7,815
7,562
7,124
Securities held to maturity
4,914
4,931
5,042
5,190
5,303
Other
1,176
2,930
1,382
1,408
1,364
Total interest, fee and dividend income
$
154,404
$
157,737
$
156,230
$
150,766
$
146,937
Interest expense
Deposits
$
42,588
$
46,815
$
49,106
$
46,688
$
44,339
Short-term borrowings
866
918
1,431
2,899
3,421
Long-term debt
266
293
292
291
290
Subordinated debt
1,822
1,816
1,810
1,806
1,800
Junior subordinated debt
1,639
1,790
1,922
1,908
1,913
Total interest expense
$
47,181
$
51,632
$
54,561
$
53,592
$
51,763
Net interest income
$
107,223
$
106,105
$
101,669
$
97,174
$
95,174
Provision for loan losses
7,554
2,209
2,920
8,899
5,579
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
99,669
$
103,896
$
98,749
$
88,275
$
89,595
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
4,243
$
4,411
$
4,340
$
4,219
$
4,117
Card services income
5,317
5,652
5,897
5,587
5,195
Retirement plan administration fees
15,858
12,924
14,578
14,798
14,287
Wealth management
10,946
10,842
10,929
10,173
9,697
Insurance services
4,761
3,883
4,913
3,848
4,388
Bank owned life insurance income
3,397
2,271
1,868
1,834
2,352
Net securities (losses) gains
(104
)
222
476
(92
)
2,183
Other
3,034
2,221
2,773
2,865
3,173
Total noninterest income
$
47,452
$
42,426
$
45,774
$
43,232
$
45,392
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
60,694
$
61,749
$
59,641
$
55,393
$
55,704
Technology and data services
10,238
10,220
9,920
9,249
9,750
Occupancy
9,027
7,786
7,754
7,671
8,098
Professional fees and outside services
4,952
4,843
4,871
4,565
4,853
Amortization of intangible assets
2,111
2,080
2,062
2,133
2,168
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments
90
(125
)
250
(380
)
(450
)
Acquisition expenses
1,221
988
543
-
-
Other
11,567
13,234
10,704
10,957
11,650
Total noninterest expense
$
99,900
$
100,775
$
95,745
$
89,588
$
91,773
Income before income tax expense
$
47,221
$
45,547
$
48,778
$
41,919
$
43,214
Income tax expense
10,476
9,542
10,681
9,203
9,391
Net income
$
36,745
$
36,005
$
38,097
$
32,716
$
33,823
Earnings Per Share
Basic
$
0.78
$
0.76
$
0.81
$
0.69
$
0.72
Diluted
$
0.77
$
0.76
$
0.80
$
0.69
$
0.71
NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Quarterly Balance Sheets
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Yield / Rates
Average Balance
Yield / Rates
Average Balance
Yield / Rates
Average Balance
Yield / Rates
Average Balance
Yield / Rates
Q1 - 2025
Q4 - 2024
Q3 - 2024
Q2 - 2024
Q1 - 2024
Assets
Short-term interest-bearing accounts
$
63,198
4.51
%
$
184,988
5.27
%
$
62,210
4.87
%
$
48,861
5.48
%
$
47,972
4.48
%
Securities taxable
(1)
2,402,772
2.30
%
2,317,034
2.10
%
2,266,930
1.99
%
2,280,767
1.97
%
2,278,029
1.91
%
Securities tax-exempt
(1)(5)
220,210
3.60
%
211,493
3.46
%
217,251
3.47
%
226,032
3.56
%
230,468
3.58
%
FRB and FHLB stock
33,469
5.73
%
33,261
5.75
%
35,395
6.97
%
40,283
7.41
%
42,296
7.89
%
Loans
(1)(6)
9,981,487
5.62
%
9,957,879
5.65
%
9,865,412
5.74
%
9,772,014
5.63
%
9,674,892
5.54
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
12,701,136
4.95
%
$
12,704,655
4.96
%
$
12,447,198
5.01
%
$
12,367,957
4.92
%
$
12,273,657
4.84
%
Other assets
1,088,069
1,093,419
1,072,277
1,064,487
1,055,386
Total assets
$
13,789,205
$
13,798,074
$
13,519,475
$
13,432,444
$
13,329,043
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Money market deposit accounts
$
3,496,552
3.04
%
$
3,504,937
3.27
%
$
3,342,845
3.68
%
$
3,254,252
3.65
%
$
3,129,160
3.56
%
NOW deposit accounts
1,682,265
0.84
%
1,664,960
0.91
%
1,600,547
0.87
%
1,603,695
0.78
%
1,600,288
0.75
%
Savings deposits
1,571,673
0.05
%
1,561,703
0.05
%
1,566,316
0.05
%
1,586,753
0.05
%
1,607,659
0.04
%
Time deposits
1,450,846
3.55
%
1,446,798
3.85
%
1,442,424
4.00
%
1,391,062
4.00
%
1,352,559
4.00
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
8,201,336
2.11
%
$
8,178,398
2.28
%
$
7,952,132
2.46
%
$
7,835,762
2.40
%
$
7,689,666
2.32
%
Federal funds purchased
2,278
4.45
%
-
-
2,609
5.34
%
29,945
5.56
%
19,769
5.53
%
Repurchase agreements
107,496
2.87
%
116,408
3.13
%
98,035
2.80
%
86,405
1.55
%
82,419
1.55
%
Short-term borrowings
7,033
4.61
%
174
4.57
%
48,875
5.74
%
155,159
5.58
%
213,390
5.34
%
Long-term debt
27,674
3.90
%
29,657
3.93
%
29,696
3.91
%
29,734
3.94
%
29,772
3.92
%
Subordinated debt, net
121,331
6.09
%
120,967
5.97
%
120,594
5.97
%
120,239
6.04
%
119,873
6.04
%
Junior subordinated debt
101,196
6.57
%
101,196
7.04
%
101,196
7.56
%
101,196
7.58
%
101,196
7.60
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
8,568,344
2.23
%
$
8,546,800
2.40
%
$
8,353,137
2.60
%
$
8,358,440
2.58
%
$
8,256,085
2.52
%
Demand deposits
3,385,080
3,438,194
3,389,894
3,323,906
3,356,607
Other liabilities
296,983
295,292
292,446
306,747
286,749
Stockholders' equity
1,538,798
1,517,788
1,483,998
1,443,351
1,429,602
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
13,789,205
$
13,798,074
$
13,519,475
$
13,432,444
$
13,329,043
Interest rate spread
2.72
%
2.56
%
2.41
%
2.34
%
2.32
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
(1)
3.44
%
3.34
%
3.27
%
3.18
%
3.14
%
(1)
The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release:
Non-GAAP measures
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
2025
2024
1st Q
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
Operating net income
Net income
$
36,745
$
36,005
$
38,097
$
32,716
$
33,823
Acquisition expenses
1,221
988
543
-
-
Securities losses (gains)
104
(222
)
(476
)
92
(2,183
)
Adjustments to net income
$
1,325
$
766
$
67
$
92
$
(2,183
)
Adjustments to net income (net of tax)
$
1,020
$
604
$
52
$
72
$
(1,703
)
Operating net income
$
37,765
$
36,609
$
38,149
$
32,788
$
32,120
Operating diluted earnings per share
$
0.80
$
0.77
$
0.80
$
0.69
$
0.68
2025
2024
1st Q
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
FTE adjustment
Net interest income
$
107,223
$
106,105
$
101,669
$
97,174
$
95,174
Add: FTE adjustment
636
619
639
658
658
Net interest income (FTE)
$
107,859
$
106,724
$
102,308
$
97,832
$
95,832
Average earning assets
$
12,701,136
$
12,704,655
$
12,447,198
$
12,367,957
$
12,273,657
Net interest margin (FTE)
(3)
3.44
%
3.34
%
3.27
%
3.18
%
3.14
%
Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.
2025
2024
1st Q
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
Tangible equity to tangible assets
Total equity
$
1,565,775
$
1,526,141
$
1,521,980
$
1,461,955
$
1,441,415
Intangible assets
396,912
399,023
397,853
398,686
400,819
Total assets
$
13,864,451
$
13,786,666
$
13,839,552
$
13,501,909
$
13,439,199
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.68
%
8.42
%
8.36
%
8.11
%
7.98
%
2025
2024
1st Q
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
Return on average tangible common equity
Net income
$
36,745
$
36,005
$
38,097
$
32,716
$
33,823
Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)
1,583
1,560
1,547
1,600
1,626
Net income, excluding intangibles amortization
$
38,328
$
37,565
$
39,644
$
34,316
$
35,449
Average stockholders' equity
$
1,538,798
$
1,517,788
$
1,483,998
$
1,443,351
$
1,429,602
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles
398,233
399,139
399,113
399,968
401,756
Average tangible common equity
$
1,140,565
$
1,118,649
$
1,084,885
$
1,043,383
$
1,027,846
Return on average tangible common equity
(3)
13.63
%
13.36
%
14.54
%
13.23
%
13.87
%
(2)
Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
(3)
Annualized.
(4)
Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status.
(5)
Securities are shown at average amortized cost.
(6)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.
