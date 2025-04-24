Stocks
NBT Bancorp Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Net Income of $36.7 Million and Planned Merger with Evans Bancorp

April 24, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

NBT Bancorp Inc. reports Q1 2025 net income of $36.7 million, up from $33.8 million in Q1 2024.

NBT Bancorp Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, with net income of $36.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, reflecting growth in net interest and noninterest income compared to both the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company's net interest income increased to $107.2 million, alongside a net interest margin of 3.44%. Additionally, the company continues to expand its banking presence with new locations in Vermont and New York, and it is on track to complete its merger with Evans Bancorp in early May, which will enhance its footprint in Upstate New York's largest markets. The report highlights a solid capital position, a slight increase in deposits, and stable asset quality, despite a modest rise in charge-offs. The company's leadership remains optimistic about future growth, supported by its strategic initiatives and operational leverage achieved in the quarter.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased to $36.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 8.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024, demonstrating growth in profitability.
  • Operating diluted earnings per share rose to $0.80, reflecting strong operational performance and an increase from $0.68 in the first quarter of 2024.
  • The company experienced a 12.7% growth in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, highlighting effective revenue generation strategies beyond traditional banking income.
  • Completion of the merger with Evans Bancorp, Inc. is anticipated for early May 2025, which will expand NBT's footprint and enhance its market presence in key areas like Buffalo and Rochester.

Potential Negatives

  • Net charge-offs to average loans increased to 0.27% from 0.23% in the prior quarter, indicating a deterioration in credit quality.
  • The provision for loan losses significantly increased to $7.6 million from $2.2 million in the previous quarter, signaling potential concerns about future loan performance.
  • The company did not repurchase any shares during the quarter, which may raise concerns about its commitment to returning value to shareholders amid its ongoing strategic growth initiatives.

Full Release



NORWICH, N.Y., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $36.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, compared to $33.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024, and $36.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating diluted earnings per share

(1)

, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.80 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.68 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.77 for the fourth quarter of 2024.




CEO Comments



“Growth in both net interest income and noninterest income compared to the prior quarter and the first quarter of 2024 resulted in the generation of positive operating leverage by our team in the first quarter of 2025.” said NBT President and Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Kingsley. “Our capital position remains a key strength as we execute on strategic growth initiatives. We recently added new banking locations in South Burlington, VT and Webster, NY, and we look forward to completing our planned merger with Evans Bancorp, Inc. in early May. The addition of over 200 experienced bankers and 18 locations from Evans will firmly establish NBT's presence in Buffalo and Rochester, Upstate New York's two largest markets by population.”





First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights




























Net Income


  • Net income was $36.7 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.77

Net Interest Income / NIM


  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $107.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million from the prior quarter

    (1)



  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.44%

    (1)

    , an increase of 10 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter


  • Included in FTE net interest income was $2.2 million of acquisition-related net accretion, which was down $0.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2024


  • Earning asset yields of 4.95% were down 1 bp from the prior quarter


  • Total cost of funds of 1.60% was down 11 bps from the prior quarter

Noninterest Income


  • Noninterest income was $47.6 million, an increase of 12.7% from the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding net securities gains (losses)

Loans and Credit Quality


  • Period end total loans were $9.98 billion as of March 31, 2025, up $10.4 million, or 0.4% annualized, from December 31, 2024


  • Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.27% annualized


  • Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.48%


  • Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.17%

Deposits


  • Deposits were $11.71 billion as of March 31, 2025, up $161.8 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2024


  • Total cost of deposits was 1.49% for the first quarter of 2025, down 11 bps from the fourth quarter of 2024

Capital


  • Stockholders’ equity was $1.57 billion as of March 31, 2025


  • Tangible book value per share

    (2)

    was $24.74 at March 31, 2025


  • Tangible equity to assets of 8.68%

    (1)



  • CET1 ratio of 12.12%; Leverage ratio of 10.39%





Loans




  • Period end total loans were $9.98 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $9.97 billion at December 31, 2024.


  • Period end total loans increased $10.4 million from December 31, 2024. Total commercial loans increased $23.9 million to $5.33 billion while total consumer loans decreased $13.6 million to $4.65 billion. Excluding the other consumer and residential solar portfolios, which are in a planned run-off status, period end loans increased $40.5 million, or 1.8% annualized. Residential real estate loan balances decreased $14.7 million from December 31, 2024 primarily due to seasonally lower originations and market conditions. In addition, the Company originated and sold $7.4 million of 30-year fixed rate mortgages in the first quarter of 2025.




Deposits




  • Total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $11.71 billion, compared to $11.55 billion at December 31, 2024. The $161.8 million increase in deposits from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to the inflow of seasonal municipal deposits during the quarter.


  • The loan to deposit ratio was 85.2% at March 31, 2025, compared to 86.3% at December 31, 2024.




Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin




  • Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $107.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 1.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $12.0 million, or 12.7%, from the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from a decrease in the cost of deposits, partially offset by lower yields on loans and two fewer days in the first quarter of 2025.


  • The NIM on an FTE basis for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.44%, an increase of 10 bps from the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The NIM on an FTE basis increased 30 bps from the first quarter of 2024 due to higher average balances of earning assets and the yields on those assets, lower average balances of short-term borrowings and the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.


  • Earning asset yields for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased 1 bp from the prior quarter to 4.95%. Loan yields for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased 3 bps from the prior quarter to 5.62% primarily due to the repricing of $2.1 billion in variable rate loans from the 25 bps federal funds rate decrease in December, partially offset by loans originating at higher rates than portfolio yields during the quarter. Earnings asset yields increased 11 bps from the same quarter in the prior year as new loan yields were priced higher than portfolio yields. Average earning assets were consistent with the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the decrease in short-term interest-bearing accounts being mostly offset by an increase in securities and organic loan growth. Average earning assets grew $427.5 million, or 3.5%, from the first quarter of 2024 due to growth in average loans and securities.


  • Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.49% for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 11 bps from the prior quarter and a decrease of 12 bps from the same period in the prior year.


  • Total cost of funds for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 1.60%, a decrease of 11 bps from the prior quarter and a decrease of 19 bps from the first quarter of 2024.






Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses




  • Net charge-offs to total average loans for the first quarter of 2025 was 27 bps compared to 23 bps in the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in consumer net charge-offs. Included in net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 was a $2.1 million write-down of a nonperforming commercial real estate loan to the estimated fair value.


  • Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.35% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.38% at December 31, 2024.


  • Provision expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $7.6 million, compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in provision expense from the prior quarter was primarily due to the deterioration in economic forecasts and a higher level of net charge-offs partially offset by the run-off of the other consumer and residential solar portfolios.


  • The allowance for loan losses was $117.0 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $116.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2024.


  • The reserve for unfunded loan commitments was $4.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2024.






Noninterest Income






  • Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $47.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, up $5.4 million, or 12.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, and up $4.3 million, or 10.1%, from the first quarter of 2024.


  • Retirement plan administration fees were up $2.9 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.6 million from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was due to higher seasonal activity-based fees in the first quarter and the additional revenue from both organic growth and the acquisition of a small third-party administrator (“TPA”) business in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by the additional revenue from new customer plans, the TPA acquisition and higher market values of assets under administration.


  • Wealth management fees were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $1.2 million from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by market performance and growth in new customer accounts.


  • Insurance revenues increased $0.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 due to organic growth, higher levels of policy renewals and first quarter seasonality.


  • Bank owned life insurance income increased from both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024 due to a $1.3 million nonrecurring gain.






Noninterest Expense






  • Total noninterest expense was $99.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $100.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $91.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. Total noninterest expense decreased 1.1% compared to the previous quarter and increased 7.5% from the first quarter of 2024, excluding $1.2 million of acquisition expenses in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.


  • Salaries and benefits decreased 1.7% from the prior quarter driven by lower medical and other benefit costs, lower levels of incentive compensation and lower salaries due to two fewer payroll days in the quarter, partially offset by seasonally higher payroll taxes and stock-based compensation expenses. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by merit pay increases which were effective annually in March, an increase in employees supporting growth in our markets and higher medical and other benefit costs.


  • Occupancy costs increased $1.2 million from the prior quarter primarily due to seasonal maintenance and utilities costs. The $0.9 million increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by higher seasonal maintenance and utilities given the harsher winter and higher facilities costs related to new banking locations.


  • Other expense decreased $1.7 million from the prior quarter and was consistent with the first quarter of 2024. The decrease from the previous quarter was driven by timing of expenses and Company initiatives in the fourth quarter of 2024.




Income Taxes




  • The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 22.2% which was up from 21.7% for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to a lower level of tax-exempt income as a percentage of total taxable income.






Capital




  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets

    (1)

    was 8.68% at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share

    (2)

    was $24.74 at March 31, 2025 and $23.88 at December 31, 2024.


  • Stockholders’ equity increased $39.6 million from December 31, 2024 driven by net income generation of $36.7 million and a $20.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflecting the change in the fair value of securities available for sale, partially offset by dividends declared of $16.1 million.


  • As of March 31, 2025, CET1 capital ratio of 12.12%, leverage ratio of 10.39% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.24%.






Stock Repurchase




  • The Company did not purchase shares of its common stock during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes. As of March 31, 2025, there were 1,992,400 shares available under the Company’s share repurchase program.






Evans Bancorp, Inc. Merger




  • NBT and Evans anticipate completing the previously announced merger on May 2, 2025 simultaneously with the core system conversion, pending customary closing conditions. Evans had assets of $2.19 billion, deposits of $1.87 billion and net loans of $1.76 billion as of December 31, 2024. Pursuant to the merger agreement, NBT will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Evans in exchange for common shares of NBT. The exchange ratio will be fixed at 0.91 NBT shares for each share of Evans.






Conference Call and Webcast



The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) Friday, April 25, 2025, to review the first quarter 2025 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at

www.nbtbancorp.com/bn/presentations-events.html#events

and will be archived for twelve months.




Corporate Overview



NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $13.86 billion at March 31, 2025. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 157 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at:

www.nbtbancorp.com

,

www.nbtbank.com

,

www.epicrps.com

and


www.nbtbank.com/Insurance


.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers, and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”) and international trade disputes (including threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by the U.S. and threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by foreign countries in retaliation); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisition and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the possibility that NBT and Evans may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all or to successfully integrate Evans operations and those of NBT; (14) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (15) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (16) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (20) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; and (21) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.



The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.



Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.




Non-GAAP Measures



This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.
































Contact:
Scott A. Kingsley, President and CEO


Annette L. Burns, Executive Vice President and CFO


NBT Bancorp Inc.


52 South Broad Street


Norwich, NY 13815


607-337-6589




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries







Selected Financial Data






(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)















2025



2024




1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q



Profitability (reported)






Diluted earnings per share

$

0.77

$
0.76

$
0.80

$
0.69

$
0.71


Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding


47,477,391


47,505,760


47,473,417


47,382,814


47,370,145


Return on average assets

(3)


1.08

%

1.04
%

1.12
%

0.98
%

1.02
%

Return on average equity

(3)


9.68

%

9.44
%

10.21
%

9.12
%

9.52
%

Return on average tangible common equity

(1)(3)


13.63

%

13.36
%

14.54
%

13.23
%

13.87
%

Net interest margin

(1)(3)


3.44

%

3.34
%

3.27
%

3.18
%

3.14
%











2025



2024




1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q



Profitability (operating)






Diluted earnings per share

(1)

$

0.80

$
0.77

$
0.80

$
0.69

$
0.68


Return on average assets

(1)(3)


1.11

%

1.06
%

1.12
%

0.98
%

0.97
%

Return on average equity

(1)(3)


9.95

%

9.60
%

10.23
%

9.14
%

9.04
%

Return on average tangible common equity

(1)(3)


13.99

%

13.57
%

14.56
%

13.26
%

13.20
%











2025



2024




1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q



Balance sheet data






Short-term interest-bearing accounts

$

37,385

$
78,973

$
231,671

$
35,207

$
156,632


Securities available for sale


1,704,677


1,574,664


1,509,338


1,439,445


1,418,471


Securities held to maturity


836,833


842,921


854,941


878,909


890,863


Net loans


9,863,267


9,853,910


9,787,541


9,733,847


9,572,777


Total assets


13,864,251


13,786,666


13,839,552


13,501,909


13,439,199


Total deposits


11,708,511


11,546,761


11,588,278


11,271,459


11,195,289


Total borrowings


312,977


414,983


456,666


476,082


518,190


Total liabilities


12,298,476


12,260,525


12,317,572


12,039,954


11,997,784


Stockholders' equity


1,565,775


1,526,141


1,521,980


1,461,955


1,441,415











Capital






Equity to assets


11.29

%

11.07
%

11.00
%

10.83
%

10.73
%

Tangible equity ratio

(1)


8.68

%

8.42
%

8.36
%

8.11
%

7.98
%

Book value per share

$

33.13

$
32.34

$
32.26

$
31.00

$
30.57


Tangible book value per share

(2)

$

24.74

$
23.88

$
23.83

$
22.54

$
22.07


Leverage ratio


10.39

%

10.24
%

10.29
%

10.16
%

10.09
%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio


12.12

%

11.93
%

11.86
%

11.70
%

11.68
%

Tier 1 capital ratio


13.02

%

12.83
%

12.77
%

12.61
%

12.61
%

Total risk-based capital ratio


15.24

%

15.03
%

15.02
%

14.88
%

14.87
%

Common stock price (end of period)

$

42.90

$
47.76

$
44.23

$
38.60

$
36.68

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries






Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances





(unaudited, dollars in thousands)














2025



2024



1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q



Asset quality





Nonaccrual loans

$

44,829

$
45,819

$
33,338

$
34,755

$
35,189

90 days past due and still accruing


2,862


5,798


3,981


3,333


2,600

Total nonperforming loans


47,691


51,617


37,319


38,088


37,789

Other real estate owned


308


182


127


74


-

Total nonperforming assets


47,999


51,799


37,446


38,162


37,789

Allowance for loan losses


117,000


116,000


119,500


120,500


115,300









Asset quality ratios





Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.17

%

1.16
%

1.21
%

1.22
%

1.19
%

Total nonperforming loans to total loans


0.48

%

0.52
%

0.38
%

0.39
%

0.39
%

Total nonperforming assets to total assets


0.35

%

0.38
%

0.27
%

0.28
%

0.28
%

Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans


245.33

%

224.73
%

320.21
%

316.37
%

305.12
%

Past due loans to total loans

(4)


0.32

%

0.34
%

0.36
%

0.30
%

0.33
%

Net charge-offs to average loans

(3)


0.27

%

0.23
%

0.16
%

0.15
%

0.19
%










2025



2024



1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q



Loan net charge-offs by line of business





Commercial

$

2,109

$
2,542

$
807

$
(8
)
$
772

Residential real estate and home equity


(25

)

(25
)

(64
)

(76
)

(32
)

Indirect auto


1,155


675


725


747


665

Residential solar and other consumer


3,315


2,517


2,452


3,036


3,274

Total loan net charge-offs

$

6,554

$
5,709

$
3,920

$
3,699

$
4,679










2025



2024



1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q



Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment




Commercial & industrial


0.76

%

0.73
%

0.73
%

0.76
%

0.79
%

Commercial real estate


1.02

%

0.95
%

1.01
%

1.00
%

0.97
%

Residential real estate


1.00

%

1.00
%

1.00
%

0.98
%

0.89
%

Auto


0.72

%

0.81
%

0.83
%

0.85
%

0.81
%

Residential solar and other consumer


3.61

%

3.64
%

3.69
%

3.78
%

3.63
%

Total


1.17

%

1.16
%

1.21
%

1.22
%

1.19
%










2025



2024



1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q



Loans by line of business





Commercial & industrial

$

1,436,990

$
1,426,482

$
1,458,926

$
1,397,935

$
1,353,446

Commercial real estate


3,890,115


3,876,698


3,792,498


3,784,214


3,646,739

Residential real estate


2,127,588


2,142,249


2,143,766


2,134,875


2,133,289

Home equity


331,400


334,268


328,687


326,556


328,673

Indirect auto


1,309,084


1,273,253


1,235,175


1,225,786


1,190,734

Residential solar and other consumer


885,090


916,960


947,989


984,981


1,035,196

Total loans

$

9,980,267

$
9,969,910

$
9,907,041

$
9,854,347

$
9,688,077
























































































































































































































































































































NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Balance Sheets



(unaudited, in thousands)









March 31,

December 31,



2025

2024



Assets



Cash and due from banks

$

216,698
$
205,083

Short-term interest-bearing accounts


37,385

78,973

Equity securities, at fair value


41,561

42,372

Securities available for sale, at fair value


1,704,677

1,574,664

Securities held to maturity (fair value $756,404 and $749,945, respectively)


836,833

842,921

Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock


32,117

33,957

Loans held for sale


13,628

9,744

Loans


9,980,267

9,969,910

Less allowance for loan losses


117,000

116,000

Net loans

$

9,863,267
$
9,853,910

Premises and equipment, net


81,598

80,840

Goodwill


362,663

362,663

Intangible assets, net


34,249

36,360

Bank owned life insurance


271,723

272,657

Other assets


367,852

392,522


Total assets

$

13,864,251
$
13,786,666







Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Demand (noninterest bearing)

$

3,399,393
$
3,446,068

Savings, NOW and money market


6,858,372

6,658,188

Time


1,450,746

1,442,505

Total deposits

$

11,708,511
$
11,546,761

Short-term borrowings


85,597

162,942

Long-term debt


4,605

29,644

Subordinated debt, net


121,579

121,201

Junior subordinated debt


101,196

101,196

Other liabilities


276,988

298,781

Total liabilities

$

12,298,476
$
12,260,525





Total stockholders' equity

$

1,565,775
$
1,526,141






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

13,864,251
$
13,786,666


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries






Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income





(unaudited, in thousands except per share data)














2025



2024



1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q



Interest, fee and dividend income





Interest and fees on loans

$

138,052

$
141,103

$
141,991
$
136,606

$
133,146

Securities available for sale


10,262


8,773


7,815

7,562


7,124

Securities held to maturity


4,914


4,931


5,042

5,190


5,303

Other


1,176


2,930


1,382

1,408


1,364

Total interest, fee and dividend income

$

154,404

$
157,737

$
156,230
$
150,766

$
146,937



Interest expense





Deposits

$

42,588

$
46,815

$
49,106
$
46,688

$
44,339

Short-term borrowings


866


918


1,431

2,899


3,421

Long-term debt


266


293


292

291


290

Subordinated debt


1,822


1,816


1,810

1,806


1,800

Junior subordinated debt


1,639


1,790


1,922

1,908


1,913

Total interest expense

$

47,181

$
51,632

$
54,561
$
53,592

$
51,763

Net interest income

$

107,223

$
106,105

$
101,669
$
97,174

$
95,174

Provision for loan losses


7,554


2,209


2,920

8,899


5,579

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

99,669

$
103,896

$
98,749
$
88,275

$
89,595



Noninterest income





Service charges on deposit accounts

$

4,243

$
4,411

$
4,340
$
4,219

$
4,117

Card services income


5,317


5,652


5,897

5,587


5,195

Retirement plan administration fees


15,858


12,924


14,578

14,798


14,287

Wealth management


10,946


10,842


10,929

10,173


9,697

Insurance services


4,761


3,883


4,913

3,848


4,388

Bank owned life insurance income


3,397


2,271


1,868

1,834


2,352

Net securities (losses) gains


(104

)

222


476

(92
)

2,183

Other


3,034


2,221


2,773

2,865


3,173

Total noninterest income

$

47,452

$
42,426

$
45,774
$
43,232

$
45,392



Noninterest expense





Salaries and employee benefits

$

60,694

$
61,749

$
59,641
$
55,393

$
55,704

Technology and data services


10,238


10,220


9,920

9,249


9,750

Occupancy


9,027


7,786


7,754

7,671


8,098

Professional fees and outside services


4,952


4,843


4,871

4,565


4,853

Amortization of intangible assets


2,111


2,080


2,062

2,133


2,168

Reserve for unfunded loan commitments


90


(125
)

250

(380
)

(450
)

Acquisition expenses


1,221


988


543

-


-

Other


11,567


13,234


10,704

10,957


11,650

Total noninterest expense

$

99,900

$
100,775

$
95,745
$
89,588

$
91,773

Income before income tax expense

$

47,221

$
45,547

$
48,778
$
41,919

$
43,214

Income tax expense


10,476


9,542


10,681

9,203


9,391


Net income

$

36,745

$
36,005

$
38,097
$
32,716

$
33,823



Earnings Per Share





Basic

$

0.78

$
0.76

$
0.81
$
0.69

$
0.72

Diluted

$

0.77

$
0.76

$
0.80
$
0.69

$
0.71















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries












Average Quarterly Balance Sheets











(unaudited, dollars in thousands)


























Average Balance

Yield / Rates

Average Balance

Yield / Rates

Average Balance

Yield / Rates

Average Balance

Yield / Rates

Average Balance

Yield / Rates




Q1 - 2025

Q4 - 2024

Q3 - 2024

Q2 - 2024

Q1 - 2024



Assets











Short-term interest-bearing accounts


$

63,198

4.51

%
$
184,988
5.27
%
$
62,210
4.87
%
$
48,861
5.48
%
$
47,972
4.48
%

Securities taxable

(1)



2,402,772

2.30

%

2,317,034
2.10
%

2,266,930
1.99
%

2,280,767
1.97
%

2,278,029
1.91
%

Securities tax-exempt

(1)(5)



220,210

3.60

%

211,493
3.46
%

217,251
3.47
%

226,032
3.56
%

230,468
3.58
%

FRB and FHLB stock



33,469

5.73

%

33,261
5.75
%

35,395
6.97
%

40,283
7.41
%

42,296
7.89
%

Loans

(1)(6)



9,981,487

5.62

%

9,957,879
5.65
%

9,865,412
5.74
%

9,772,014
5.63
%

9,674,892
5.54
%

Total interest-earning assets


$

12,701,136

4.95

%
$
12,704,655
4.96
%
$
12,447,198
5.01
%
$
12,367,957
4.92
%
$
12,273,657
4.84
%

Other assets



1,088,069


1,093,419


1,072,277


1,064,487


1,055,386


Total assets


$

13,789,205

$
13,798,074

$
13,519,475

$
13,432,444

$
13,329,043



Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Money market deposit accounts


$

3,496,552

3.04

%
$
3,504,937
3.27
%
$
3,342,845
3.68
%
$
3,254,252
3.65
%
$
3,129,160
3.56
%

NOW deposit accounts



1,682,265

0.84

%

1,664,960
0.91
%

1,600,547
0.87
%

1,603,695
0.78
%

1,600,288
0.75
%

Savings deposits



1,571,673

0.05

%

1,561,703
0.05
%

1,566,316
0.05
%

1,586,753
0.05
%

1,607,659
0.04
%

Time deposits



1,450,846

3.55

%

1,446,798
3.85
%

1,442,424
4.00
%

1,391,062
4.00
%

1,352,559
4.00
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

8,201,336

2.11

%
$
8,178,398
2.28
%
$
7,952,132
2.46
%
$
7,835,762
2.40
%
$
7,689,666
2.32
%

Federal funds purchased



2,278

4.45

%

-
-


2,609
5.34
%

29,945
5.56
%

19,769
5.53
%

Repurchase agreements



107,496

2.87

%

116,408
3.13
%

98,035
2.80
%

86,405
1.55
%

82,419
1.55
%

Short-term borrowings



7,033

4.61

%

174
4.57
%

48,875
5.74
%

155,159
5.58
%

213,390
5.34
%

Long-term debt



27,674

3.90

%

29,657
3.93
%

29,696
3.91
%

29,734
3.94
%

29,772
3.92
%

Subordinated debt, net



121,331

6.09

%

120,967
5.97
%

120,594
5.97
%

120,239
6.04
%

119,873
6.04
%

Junior subordinated debt



101,196

6.57

%

101,196
7.04
%

101,196
7.56
%

101,196
7.58
%

101,196
7.60
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

8,568,344

2.23

%
$
8,546,800
2.40
%
$
8,353,137
2.60
%
$
8,358,440
2.58
%
$
8,256,085
2.52
%

Demand deposits



3,385,080


3,438,194


3,389,894


3,323,906


3,356,607

Other liabilities



296,983


295,292


292,446


306,747


286,749

Stockholders' equity



1,538,798


1,517,788


1,483,998


1,443,351


1,429,602


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

13,789,205

$
13,798,074

$
13,519,475

$
13,432,444

$
13,329,043

Interest rate spread



2.72

%

2.56
%

2.41
%

2.34
%

2.32
%

Net interest margin (FTE)

(1)



3.44

%

3.34
%

3.27
%

3.18
%

3.14
%













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(1)
The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release:










Non-GAAP measures






(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
















2025



2024




1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q




Operating net income






Net income

$

36,745

$
36,005

$
38,097

$
32,716

$
33,823


Acquisition expenses


1,221


988


543


-


-


Securities losses (gains)


104


(222
)

(476
)

92


(2,183
)


Adjustments to net income

$

1,325

$
766

$
67

$
92

$
(2,183
)


Adjustments to net income (net of tax)

$

1,020

$
604

$
52

$
72

$
(1,703
)


Operating net income

$

37,765

$
36,609

$
38,149

$
32,788

$
32,120


Operating diluted earnings per share

$

0.80

$
0.77

$
0.80

$
0.69

$
0.68












2025



2024




1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q




FTE adjustment






Net interest income

$

107,223

$
106,105

$
101,669

$
97,174

$
95,174


Add: FTE adjustment


636


619


639


658


658


Net interest income (FTE)

$

107,859

$
106,724

$
102,308

$
97,832

$
95,832


Average earning assets

$

12,701,136

$
12,704,655

$
12,447,198

$
12,367,957

$
12,273,657


Net interest margin (FTE)

(3)


3.44

%

3.34
%

3.27
%

3.18
%

3.14
%









Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.












2025



2024




1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q




Tangible equity to tangible assets






Total equity

$

1,565,775

$
1,526,141

$
1,521,980

$
1,461,955

$
1,441,415


Intangible assets


396,912


399,023


397,853


398,686


400,819


Total assets

$

13,864,451

$
13,786,666

$
13,839,552

$
13,501,909

$
13,439,199


Tangible equity to tangible assets


8.68

%

8.42
%

8.36
%

8.11
%

7.98
%












2025



2024




1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q




Return on average tangible common equity






Net income

$

36,745

$
36,005

$
38,097

$
32,716

$
33,823


Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)


1,583


1,560


1,547


1,600


1,626


Net income, excluding intangibles amortization

$

38,328

$
37,565

$
39,644

$
34,316

$
35,449









Average stockholders' equity

$

1,538,798

$
1,517,788

$
1,483,998

$
1,443,351

$
1,429,602


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles


398,233


399,139


399,113


399,968


401,756


Average tangible common equity

$

1,140,565

$
1,118,649

$
1,084,885

$
1,043,383

$
1,027,846


Return on average tangible common equity

(3)


13.63

%

13.36
%

14.54
%

13.23
%

13.87
%









(2)
Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.


(3)
Annualized.






(4)
Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status.



(5)
Securities are shown at average amortized cost.






(6)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.


