NBT Bancorp Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Net Income of $36.7 Million and Planned Merger with Evans Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc. reports Q1 2025 net income of $36.7 million, up from $33.8 million in Q1 2024.

NBT Bancorp Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, with net income of $36.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, reflecting growth in net interest and noninterest income compared to both the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company's net interest income increased to $107.2 million, alongside a net interest margin of 3.44%. Additionally, the company continues to expand its banking presence with new locations in Vermont and New York, and it is on track to complete its merger with Evans Bancorp in early May, which will enhance its footprint in Upstate New York's largest markets. The report highlights a solid capital position, a slight increase in deposits, and stable asset quality, despite a modest rise in charge-offs. The company's leadership remains optimistic about future growth, supported by its strategic initiatives and operational leverage achieved in the quarter.

Potential Positives

Net income increased to $36.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 8.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024, demonstrating growth in profitability.

Operating diluted earnings per share rose to $0.80, reflecting strong operational performance and an increase from $0.68 in the first quarter of 2024.

The company experienced a 12.7% growth in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, highlighting effective revenue generation strategies beyond traditional banking income.

Completion of the merger with Evans Bancorp, Inc. is anticipated for early May 2025, which will expand NBT's footprint and enhance its market presence in key areas like Buffalo and Rochester.

Potential Negatives

Net charge-offs to average loans increased to 0.27% from 0.23% in the prior quarter, indicating a deterioration in credit quality.

The provision for loan losses significantly increased to $7.6 million from $2.2 million in the previous quarter, signaling potential concerns about future loan performance.

The company did not repurchase any shares during the quarter, which may raise concerns about its commitment to returning value to shareholders amid its ongoing strategic growth initiatives.

FAQ

What were NBT Bancorp's Q1 2025 earnings?

NBT Bancorp reported net income of $36.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.77 for Q1 2025.

How did net interest income change in Q1 2025?

Net interest income increased by $1.1 million to $107.2 million compared to the previous quarter.

What were the recent expansions by NBT Bancorp?

NBT Bancorp added new banking locations in South Burlington, VT, and Webster, NY, enhancing its market presence.

What is the status of the Evans Bancorp merger?

The merger with Evans Bancorp is expected to be completed on May 2, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

What was the effective tax rate for Q1 2025?

The effective tax rate was 22.2%, an increase from 21.7% in Q1 2024, mainly due to lower tax-exempt income.

NORWICH, N.Y., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $36.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, compared to $33.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024, and $36.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating diluted earnings per share



(1)



, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.80 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.68 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.77 for the fourth quarter of 2024.







CEO Comments







“Growth in both net interest income and noninterest income compared to the prior quarter and the first quarter of 2024 resulted in the generation of positive operating leverage by our team in the first quarter of 2025.” said NBT President and Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Kingsley. “Our capital position remains a key strength as we execute on strategic growth initiatives. We recently added new banking locations in South Burlington, VT and Webster, NY, and we look forward to completing our planned merger with Evans Bancorp, Inc. in early May. The addition of over 200 experienced bankers and 18 locations from Evans will firmly establish NBT's presence in Buffalo and Rochester, Upstate New York's two largest markets by population.”











First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights











Net Income









Net income was $36.7 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.77













Net Interest Income / NIM









Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $107.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million from the prior quarter



(1)





Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $107.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million from the prior quarter



Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.44%



(1)



, an increase of 10 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter



Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.44% , an increase of 10 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter



Included in FTE net interest income was $2.2 million of acquisition-related net accretion, which was down $0.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2024



Included in FTE net interest income was $2.2 million of acquisition-related net accretion, which was down $0.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2024



Earning asset yields of 4.95% were down 1 bp from the prior quarter



Earning asset yields of 4.95% were down 1 bp from the prior quarter



Total cost of funds of 1.60% was down 11 bps from the prior quarter













Noninterest Income









Noninterest income was $47.6 million, an increase of 12.7% from the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding net securities gains (losses)













Loans and Credit Quality









Period end total loans were $9.98 billion as of March 31, 2025, up $10.4 million, or 0.4% annualized, from December 31, 2024



Period end total loans were $9.98 billion as of March 31, 2025, up $10.4 million, or 0.4% annualized, from December 31, 2024



Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.27% annualized



Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.27% annualized



Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.48%



Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.48%



Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.17%













Deposits









Deposits were $11.71 billion as of March 31, 2025, up $161.8 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2024



Deposits were $11.71 billion as of March 31, 2025, up $161.8 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2024



Total cost of deposits was 1.49% for the first quarter of 2025, down 11 bps from the fourth quarter of 2024













Capital









Stockholders’ equity was $1.57 billion as of March 31, 2025



Stockholders’ equity was $1.57 billion as of March 31, 2025



Tangible book value per share



(2)



was $24.74 at March 31, 2025



Tangible book value per share was $24.74 at March 31, 2025



Tangible equity to assets of 8.68%



(1)





Tangible equity to assets of 8.68%



CET1 ratio of 12.12%; Leverage ratio of 10.39%



















Loans









Period end total loans were $9.98 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $9.97 billion at December 31, 2024.



Period end total loans were $9.98 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $9.97 billion at December 31, 2024.



Period end total loans increased $10.4 million from December 31, 2024. Total commercial loans increased $23.9 million to $5.33 billion while total consumer loans decreased $13.6 million to $4.65 billion. Excluding the other consumer and residential solar portfolios, which are in a planned run-off status, period end loans increased $40.5 million, or 1.8% annualized. Residential real estate loan balances decreased $14.7 million from December 31, 2024 primarily due to seasonally lower originations and market conditions. In addition, the Company originated and sold $7.4 million of 30-year fixed rate mortgages in the first quarter of 2025.









Deposits









Total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $11.71 billion, compared to $11.55 billion at December 31, 2024. The $161.8 million increase in deposits from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to the inflow of seasonal municipal deposits during the quarter.



Total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $11.71 billion, compared to $11.55 billion at December 31, 2024. The $161.8 million increase in deposits from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to the inflow of seasonal municipal deposits during the quarter.



The loan to deposit ratio was 85.2% at March 31, 2025, compared to 86.3% at December 31, 2024.









Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin









Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $107.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 1.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $12.0 million, or 12.7%, from the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from a decrease in the cost of deposits, partially offset by lower yields on loans and two fewer days in the first quarter of 2025.



Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $107.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 1.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $12.0 million, or 12.7%, from the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from a decrease in the cost of deposits, partially offset by lower yields on loans and two fewer days in the first quarter of 2025.



The NIM on an FTE basis for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.44%, an increase of 10 bps from the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The NIM on an FTE basis increased 30 bps from the first quarter of 2024 due to higher average balances of earning assets and the yields on those assets, lower average balances of short-term borrowings and the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.



The NIM on an FTE basis for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.44%, an increase of 10 bps from the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The NIM on an FTE basis increased 30 bps from the first quarter of 2024 due to higher average balances of earning assets and the yields on those assets, lower average balances of short-term borrowings and the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.



Earning asset yields for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased 1 bp from the prior quarter to 4.95%. Loan yields for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased 3 bps from the prior quarter to 5.62% primarily due to the repricing of $2.1 billion in variable rate loans from the 25 bps federal funds rate decrease in December, partially offset by loans originating at higher rates than portfolio yields during the quarter. Earnings asset yields increased 11 bps from the same quarter in the prior year as new loan yields were priced higher than portfolio yields. Average earning assets were consistent with the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the decrease in short-term interest-bearing accounts being mostly offset by an increase in securities and organic loan growth. Average earning assets grew $427.5 million, or 3.5%, from the first quarter of 2024 due to growth in average loans and securities.



Earning asset yields for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased 1 bp from the prior quarter to 4.95%. Loan yields for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased 3 bps from the prior quarter to 5.62% primarily due to the repricing of $2.1 billion in variable rate loans from the 25 bps federal funds rate decrease in December, partially offset by loans originating at higher rates than portfolio yields during the quarter. Earnings asset yields increased 11 bps from the same quarter in the prior year as new loan yields were priced higher than portfolio yields. Average earning assets were consistent with the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the decrease in short-term interest-bearing accounts being mostly offset by an increase in securities and organic loan growth. Average earning assets grew $427.5 million, or 3.5%, from the first quarter of 2024 due to growth in average loans and securities.



Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.49% for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 11 bps from the prior quarter and a decrease of 12 bps from the same period in the prior year.



Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.49% for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 11 bps from the prior quarter and a decrease of 12 bps from the same period in the prior year.



Total cost of funds for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 1.60%, a decrease of 11 bps from the prior quarter and a decrease of 19 bps from the first quarter of 2024.













Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses









Net charge-offs to total average loans for the first quarter of 2025 was 27 bps compared to 23 bps in the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in consumer net charge-offs. Included in net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 was a $2.1 million write-down of a nonperforming commercial real estate loan to the estimated fair value.



Net charge-offs to total average loans for the first quarter of 2025 was 27 bps compared to 23 bps in the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in consumer net charge-offs. Included in net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 was a $2.1 million write-down of a nonperforming commercial real estate loan to the estimated fair value.



Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.35% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.38% at December 31, 2024.



Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.35% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.38% at December 31, 2024.



Provision expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $7.6 million, compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in provision expense from the prior quarter was primarily due to the deterioration in economic forecasts and a higher level of net charge-offs partially offset by the run-off of the other consumer and residential solar portfolios.



Provision expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $7.6 million, compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in provision expense from the prior quarter was primarily due to the deterioration in economic forecasts and a higher level of net charge-offs partially offset by the run-off of the other consumer and residential solar portfolios.



The allowance for loan losses was $117.0 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $116.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2024.



The allowance for loan losses was $117.0 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $116.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2024.



The reserve for unfunded loan commitments was $4.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2024.













Noninterest Income













Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $47.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, up $5.4 million, or 12.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, and up $4.3 million, or 10.1%, from the first quarter of 2024.



Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $47.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, up $5.4 million, or 12.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, and up $4.3 million, or 10.1%, from the first quarter of 2024.



Retirement plan administration fees were up $2.9 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.6 million from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was due to higher seasonal activity-based fees in the first quarter and the additional revenue from both organic growth and the acquisition of a small third-party administrator (“TPA”) business in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by the additional revenue from new customer plans, the TPA acquisition and higher market values of assets under administration.



Retirement plan administration fees were up $2.9 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.6 million from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was due to higher seasonal activity-based fees in the first quarter and the additional revenue from both organic growth and the acquisition of a small third-party administrator (“TPA”) business in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by the additional revenue from new customer plans, the TPA acquisition and higher market values of assets under administration.



Wealth management fees were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $1.2 million from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by market performance and growth in new customer accounts.



Wealth management fees were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $1.2 million from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by market performance and growth in new customer accounts.



Insurance revenues increased $0.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 due to organic growth, higher levels of policy renewals and first quarter seasonality.



Insurance revenues increased $0.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 due to organic growth, higher levels of policy renewals and first quarter seasonality.



Bank owned life insurance income increased from both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024 due to a $1.3 million nonrecurring gain.













Noninterest Expense













Total noninterest expense was $99.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $100.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $91.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. Total noninterest expense decreased 1.1% compared to the previous quarter and increased 7.5% from the first quarter of 2024, excluding $1.2 million of acquisition expenses in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.



Total noninterest expense was $99.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $100.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $91.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. Total noninterest expense decreased 1.1% compared to the previous quarter and increased 7.5% from the first quarter of 2024, excluding $1.2 million of acquisition expenses in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.



Salaries and benefits decreased 1.7% from the prior quarter driven by lower medical and other benefit costs, lower levels of incentive compensation and lower salaries due to two fewer payroll days in the quarter, partially offset by seasonally higher payroll taxes and stock-based compensation expenses. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by merit pay increases which were effective annually in March, an increase in employees supporting growth in our markets and higher medical and other benefit costs.



Salaries and benefits decreased 1.7% from the prior quarter driven by lower medical and other benefit costs, lower levels of incentive compensation and lower salaries due to two fewer payroll days in the quarter, partially offset by seasonally higher payroll taxes and stock-based compensation expenses. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by merit pay increases which were effective annually in March, an increase in employees supporting growth in our markets and higher medical and other benefit costs.



Occupancy costs increased $1.2 million from the prior quarter primarily due to seasonal maintenance and utilities costs. The $0.9 million increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by higher seasonal maintenance and utilities given the harsher winter and higher facilities costs related to new banking locations.



Occupancy costs increased $1.2 million from the prior quarter primarily due to seasonal maintenance and utilities costs. The $0.9 million increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by higher seasonal maintenance and utilities given the harsher winter and higher facilities costs related to new banking locations.



Other expense decreased $1.7 million from the prior quarter and was consistent with the first quarter of 2024. The decrease from the previous quarter was driven by timing of expenses and Company initiatives in the fourth quarter of 2024.









Income Taxes









The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 22.2% which was up from 21.7% for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to a lower level of tax-exempt income as a percentage of total taxable income.













Capital









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1)



was 8.68% at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share



(2)



was $24.74 at March 31, 2025 and $23.88 at December 31, 2024.



Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.68% at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share was $24.74 at March 31, 2025 and $23.88 at December 31, 2024.



Stockholders’ equity increased $39.6 million from December 31, 2024 driven by net income generation of $36.7 million and a $20.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflecting the change in the fair value of securities available for sale, partially offset by dividends declared of $16.1 million.



Stockholders’ equity increased $39.6 million from December 31, 2024 driven by net income generation of $36.7 million and a $20.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflecting the change in the fair value of securities available for sale, partially offset by dividends declared of $16.1 million.



As of March 31, 2025, CET1 capital ratio of 12.12%, leverage ratio of 10.39% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.24%.













Stock Repurchase









The Company did not purchase shares of its common stock during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes. As of March 31, 2025, there were 1,992,400 shares available under the Company’s share repurchase program.













Evans Bancorp, Inc. Merger









NBT and Evans anticipate completing the previously announced merger on May 2, 2025 simultaneously with the core system conversion, pending customary closing conditions. Evans had assets of $2.19 billion, deposits of $1.87 billion and net loans of $1.76 billion as of December 31, 2024. Pursuant to the merger agreement, NBT will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Evans in exchange for common shares of NBT. The exchange ratio will be fixed at 0.91 NBT shares for each share of Evans.













Conference Call and Webcast







The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) Friday, April 25, 2025, to review the first quarter 2025 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at



www.nbtbancorp.com/bn/presentations-events.html#events



and will be archived for twelve months.







Corporate Overview







NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $13.86 billion at March 31, 2025. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 157 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at:



www.nbtbancorp.com



,



www.nbtbank.com



,



www.epicrps.com



and





www.nbtbank.com/Insurance





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers, and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”) and international trade disputes (including threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by the U.S. and threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by foreign countries in retaliation); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisition and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the possibility that NBT and Evans may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all or to successfully integrate Evans operations and those of NBT; (14) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (15) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (16) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (20) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; and (21) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.





The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.





Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.







Non-GAAP Measures







This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.









Contact:





Scott A. Kingsley, President and CEO













Annette L. Burns, Executive Vice President and CFO













NBT Bancorp Inc.













52 South Broad Street













Norwich, NY 13815













607-337-6589







































NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries





































Selected Financial Data



































(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)







































































2025

















2024

























1st Q









4th Q









3rd Q









2nd Q









1st Q



















Profitability (reported)





































Diluted earnings per share







$









0.77











$





0.76









$





0.80









$





0.69









$





0.71

















Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding











47,477,391















47,505,760













47,473,417













47,382,814













47,370,145

















Return on average assets



(3)













1.08









%











1.04





%









1.12





%









0.98





%









1.02





%













Return on average equity



(3)













9.68









%











9.44





%









10.21





%









9.12





%









9.52





%













Return on average tangible common equity



(1)(3)













13.63









%











13.36





%









14.54





%









13.23





%









13.87





%













Net interest margin



(1)(3)













3.44









%











3.34





%









3.27





%









3.18





%









3.14





%























































2025

















2024

























1st Q









4th Q









3rd Q









2nd Q









1st Q



















Profitability (operating)





































Diluted earnings per share



(1)









$









0.80











$





0.77









$





0.80









$





0.69









$





0.68

















Return on average assets



(1)(3)













1.11









%











1.06





%









1.12





%









0.98





%









0.97





%













Return on average equity



(1)(3)













9.95









%











9.60





%









10.23





%









9.14





%









9.04





%













Return on average tangible common equity



(1)(3)













13.99









%











13.57





%









14.56





%









13.26





%









13.20





%























































2025

















2024

























1st Q









4th Q









3rd Q









2nd Q









1st Q



















Balance sheet data





































Short-term interest-bearing accounts







$









37,385











$





78,973









$





231,671









$





35,207









$





156,632

















Securities available for sale











1,704,677















1,574,664













1,509,338













1,439,445













1,418,471

















Securities held to maturity











836,833















842,921













854,941













878,909













890,863

















Net loans











9,863,267















9,853,910













9,787,541













9,733,847













9,572,777

















Total assets











13,864,251















13,786,666













13,839,552













13,501,909













13,439,199

















Total deposits











11,708,511















11,546,761













11,588,278













11,271,459













11,195,289

















Total borrowings











312,977















414,983













456,666













476,082













518,190

















Total liabilities











12,298,476















12,260,525













12,317,572













12,039,954













11,997,784

















Stockholders' equity











1,565,775















1,526,141













1,521,980













1,461,955













1,441,415





















































Capital





































Equity to assets











11.29









%











11.07





%









11.00





%









10.83





%









10.73





%













Tangible equity ratio



(1)













8.68









%











8.42





%









8.36





%









8.11





%









7.98





%













Book value per share







$









33.13











$





32.34









$





32.26









$





31.00









$





30.57

















Tangible book value per share



(2)









$









24.74











$





23.88









$





23.83









$





22.54









$





22.07

















Leverage ratio











10.39









%











10.24





%









10.29





%









10.16





%









10.09





%













Common equity tier 1 capital ratio











12.12









%











11.93





%









11.86





%









11.70





%









11.68





%













Tier 1 capital ratio











13.02









%











12.83





%









12.77





%









12.61





%









12.61





%













Total risk-based capital ratio











15.24









%











15.03





%









15.02





%









14.88





%









14.87





%













Common stock price (end of period)







$









42.90











$





47.76









$





44.23









$





38.60









$





36.68



































































NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries

































Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances































(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































































2025

















2024





















1st Q









4th Q









3rd Q









2nd Q









1st Q















Asset quality

































Nonaccrual loans







$









44,829











$





45,819









$





33,338









$





34,755









$





35,189













90 days past due and still accruing











2,862















5,798













3,981













3,333













2,600













Total nonperforming loans











47,691















51,617













37,319













38,088













37,789













Other real estate owned











308















182













127













74













-













Total nonperforming assets











47,999















51,799













37,446













38,162













37,789













Allowance for loan losses











117,000















116,000













119,500













120,500













115,300













































Asset quality ratios

































Allowance for loan losses to total loans











1.17









%











1.16





%









1.21





%









1.22





%









1.19





%









Total nonperforming loans to total loans











0.48









%











0.52





%









0.38





%









0.39





%









0.39





%









Total nonperforming assets to total assets











0.35









%











0.38





%









0.27





%









0.28





%









0.28





%









Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans











245.33









%











224.73





%









320.21





%









316.37





%









305.12





%









Past due loans to total loans



(4)













0.32









%











0.34





%









0.36





%









0.30





%









0.33





%









Net charge-offs to average loans



(3)













0.27









%











0.23





%









0.16





%









0.15





%









0.19





%















































2025

















2024





















1st Q









4th Q









3rd Q









2nd Q









1st Q















Loan net charge-offs by line of business

































Commercial







$









2,109











$





2,542









$





807









$





(8





)





$





772













Residential real estate and home equity











(25









)











(25





)









(64





)









(76





)









(32





)









Indirect auto











1,155















675













725













747













665













Residential solar and other consumer











3,315















2,517













2,452













3,036













3,274













Total loan net charge-offs







$









6,554











$





5,709









$





3,920









$





3,699









$





4,679



















































2025

















2024





















1st Q









4th Q









3rd Q









2nd Q









1st Q















Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment





























Commercial & industrial











0.76









%











0.73





%









0.73





%









0.76





%









0.79





%









Commercial real estate











1.02









%











0.95





%









1.01





%









1.00





%









0.97





%









Residential real estate











1.00









%











1.00





%









1.00





%









0.98





%









0.89





%









Auto











0.72









%











0.81





%









0.83





%









0.85





%









0.81





%









Residential solar and other consumer











3.61









%











3.64





%









3.69





%









3.78





%









3.63





%









Total











1.17









%











1.16





%









1.21





%









1.22





%









1.19





%















































2025

















2024





















1st Q









4th Q









3rd Q









2nd Q









1st Q















Loans by line of business

































Commercial & industrial







$









1,436,990











$





1,426,482









$





1,458,926









$





1,397,935









$





1,353,446













Commercial real estate











3,890,115















3,876,698













3,792,498













3,784,214













3,646,739













Residential real estate











2,127,588















2,142,249













2,143,766













2,134,875













2,133,289













Home equity











331,400















334,268













328,687













326,556













328,673













Indirect auto











1,309,084















1,273,253













1,235,175













1,225,786













1,190,734













Residential solar and other consumer











885,090















916,960













947,989













984,981













1,035,196













Total loans







$









9,980,267











$





9,969,910









$





9,907,041









$





9,854,347









$





9,688,077



























































NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Consolidated Balance Sheets























(unaudited, in thousands)















































March 31,









December 31,





















2025









2024



















Assets

























Cash and due from banks







$









216,698







$





205,083













Short-term interest-bearing accounts











37,385











78,973













Equity securities, at fair value











41,561











42,372













Securities available for sale, at fair value











1,704,677











1,574,664













Securities held to maturity (fair value $756,404 and $749,945, respectively)











836,833











842,921













Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock











32,117











33,957













Loans held for sale











13,628











9,744













Loans











9,980,267











9,969,910













Less allowance for loan losses











117,000











116,000













Net loans







$









9,863,267







$





9,853,910













Premises and equipment, net











81,598











80,840













Goodwill











362,663











362,663













Intangible assets, net











34,249











36,360













Bank owned life insurance











271,723











272,657













Other assets











367,852











392,522















Total assets









$









13,864,251







$





13,786,666





































Liabilities and stockholders' equity

























Demand (noninterest bearing)







$









3,399,393







$





3,446,068













Savings, NOW and money market











6,858,372











6,658,188













Time











1,450,746











1,442,505













Total deposits







$









11,708,511







$





11,546,761













Short-term borrowings











85,597











162,942













Long-term debt











4,605











29,644













Subordinated debt, net











121,579











121,201













Junior subordinated debt











101,196











101,196













Other liabilities











276,988











298,781













Total liabilities







$









12,298,476







$





12,260,525

































Total stockholders' equity







$









1,565,775







$





1,526,141



































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$









13,864,251







$





13,786,666















































NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries

































Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income































(unaudited, in thousands except per share data)



































































2025

















2024





















1st Q









4th Q









3rd Q









2nd Q









1st Q















Interest, fee and dividend income

































Interest and fees on loans







$









138,052











$





141,103









$





141,991





$





136,606









$





133,146













Securities available for sale











10,262















8,773













7,815









7,562













7,124













Securities held to maturity











4,914















4,931













5,042









5,190













5,303













Other











1,176















2,930













1,382









1,408













1,364













Total interest, fee and dividend income







$









154,404











$





157,737









$





156,230





$





150,766









$





146,937

















Interest expense

































Deposits







$









42,588











$





46,815









$





49,106





$





46,688









$





44,339













Short-term borrowings











866















918













1,431









2,899













3,421













Long-term debt











266















293













292









291













290













Subordinated debt











1,822















1,816













1,810









1,806













1,800













Junior subordinated debt











1,639















1,790













1,922









1,908













1,913













Total interest expense







$









47,181











$





51,632









$





54,561





$





53,592









$





51,763













Net interest income







$









107,223











$





106,105









$





101,669





$





97,174









$





95,174













Provision for loan losses











7,554















2,209













2,920









8,899













5,579













Net interest income after provision for loan losses







$









99,669











$





103,896









$





98,749





$





88,275









$





89,595

















Noninterest income

































Service charges on deposit accounts







$









4,243











$





4,411









$





4,340





$





4,219









$





4,117













Card services income











5,317















5,652













5,897









5,587













5,195













Retirement plan administration fees











15,858















12,924













14,578









14,798













14,287













Wealth management











10,946















10,842













10,929









10,173













9,697













Insurance services











4,761















3,883













4,913









3,848













4,388













Bank owned life insurance income











3,397















2,271













1,868









1,834













2,352













Net securities (losses) gains











(104









)











222













476









(92





)









2,183













Other











3,034















2,221













2,773









2,865













3,173













Total noninterest income







$









47,452











$





42,426









$





45,774





$





43,232









$





45,392

















Noninterest expense

































Salaries and employee benefits







$









60,694











$





61,749









$





59,641





$





55,393









$





55,704













Technology and data services











10,238















10,220













9,920









9,249













9,750













Occupancy











9,027















7,786













7,754









7,671













8,098













Professional fees and outside services











4,952















4,843













4,871









4,565













4,853













Amortization of intangible assets











2,111















2,080













2,062









2,133













2,168













Reserve for unfunded loan commitments











90















(125





)









250









(380





)









(450





)









Acquisition expenses











1,221















988













543









-













-













Other











11,567















13,234













10,704









10,957













11,650













Total noninterest expense







$









99,900











$





100,775









$





95,745





$





89,588









$





91,773













Income before income tax expense







$









47,221











$





45,547









$





48,778





$





41,919









$





43,214













Income tax expense











10,476















9,542













10,681









9,203













9,391















Net income









$









36,745











$





36,005









$





38,097





$





32,716









$





33,823

















Earnings Per Share

































Basic







$









0.78











$





0.76









$





0.81





$





0.69









$





0.72













Diluted







$









0.77











$





0.76









$





0.80





$





0.69









$





0.71























































NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries

























































Average Quarterly Balance Sheets























































(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



















































































































Average Balance









Yield / Rates









Average Balance









Yield / Rates









Average Balance









Yield / Rates









Average Balance









Yield / Rates









Average Balance









Yield / Rates





















Q1 - 2025









Q4 - 2024









Q3 - 2024









Q2 - 2024









Q1 - 2024















Assets

























































Short-term interest-bearing accounts











$









63,198









4.51









%







$





184,988





5.27





%





$





62,210





4.87





%





$





48,861





5.48





%





$





47,972





4.48





%









Securities taxable



(1)

















2,402,772









2.30









%











2,317,034





2.10





%









2,266,930





1.99





%









2,280,767





1.97





%









2,278,029





1.91





%









Securities tax-exempt



(1)(5)

















220,210









3.60









%











211,493





3.46





%









217,251





3.47





%









226,032





3.56





%









230,468





3.58





%









FRB and FHLB stock















33,469









5.73









%











33,261





5.75





%









35,395





6.97





%









40,283





7.41





%









42,296





7.89





%









Loans



(1)(6)

















9,981,487









5.62









%











9,957,879





5.65





%









9,865,412





5.74





%









9,772,014





5.63





%









9,674,892





5.54





%









Total interest-earning assets











$









12,701,136









4.95









%







$





12,704,655





4.96





%





$





12,447,198





5.01





%





$





12,367,957





4.92





%





$





12,273,657





4.84





%









Other assets















1,088,069















1,093,419













1,072,277













1,064,487













1,055,386















Total assets













$









13,789,205











$





13,798,074









$





13,519,475









$





13,432,444









$





13,329,043

















Liabilities and stockholders' equity

























































Money market deposit accounts











$









3,496,552









3.04









%







$





3,504,937





3.27





%





$





3,342,845





3.68





%





$





3,254,252





3.65





%





$





3,129,160





3.56





%









NOW deposit accounts















1,682,265









0.84









%











1,664,960





0.91





%









1,600,547





0.87





%









1,603,695





0.78





%









1,600,288





0.75





%









Savings deposits















1,571,673









0.05









%











1,561,703





0.05





%









1,566,316





0.05





%









1,586,753





0.05





%









1,607,659





0.04





%









Time deposits















1,450,846









3.55









%











1,446,798





3.85





%









1,442,424





4.00





%









1,391,062





4.00





%









1,352,559





4.00





%









Total interest-bearing deposits











$









8,201,336









2.11









%







$





8,178,398





2.28





%





$





7,952,132





2.46





%





$





7,835,762





2.40





%





$





7,689,666





2.32





%









Federal funds purchased















2,278









4.45









%











-





-













2,609





5.34





%









29,945





5.56





%









19,769





5.53





%









Repurchase agreements















107,496









2.87









%











116,408





3.13





%









98,035





2.80





%









86,405





1.55





%









82,419





1.55





%









Short-term borrowings















7,033









4.61









%











174





4.57





%









48,875





5.74





%









155,159





5.58





%









213,390





5.34





%









Long-term debt















27,674









3.90









%











29,657





3.93





%









29,696





3.91





%









29,734





3.94





%









29,772





3.92





%









Subordinated debt, net















121,331









6.09









%











120,967





5.97





%









120,594





5.97





%









120,239





6.04





%









119,873





6.04





%









Junior subordinated debt















101,196









6.57









%











101,196





7.04





%









101,196





7.56





%









101,196





7.58





%









101,196





7.60





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities











$









8,568,344









2.23









%







$





8,546,800





2.40





%





$





8,353,137





2.60





%





$





8,358,440





2.58





%





$





8,256,085





2.52





%









Demand deposits















3,385,080















3,438,194













3,389,894













3,323,906













3,356,607













Other liabilities















296,983















295,292













292,446













306,747













286,749













Stockholders' equity















1,538,798















1,517,788













1,483,998













1,443,351













1,429,602















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity













$









13,789,205











$





13,798,074









$





13,519,475









$





13,432,444









$





13,329,043













Interest rate spread















2.72









%











2.56





%









2.41





%









2.34





%









2.32





%









Net interest margin (FTE)



(1)

















3.44









%











3.34





%









3.27





%









3.18





%









3.14





%











































































































(1)







The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release:



















































Non-GAAP measures



































(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)











































































2025

















2024

























1st Q









4th Q









3rd Q









2nd Q









1st Q



















Operating net income





































Net income







$









36,745











$





36,005









$





38,097









$





32,716









$





33,823

















Acquisition expenses











1,221















988













543













-













-

















Securities losses (gains)











104















(222





)









(476





)









92













(2,183





)













Adjustments to net income







$









1,325











$





766









$





67









$





92









$





(2,183





)













Adjustments to net income (net of tax)







$









1,020











$





604









$





52









$





72









$





(1,703





)













Operating net income







$









37,765











$





36,609









$





38,149









$





32,788









$





32,120

















Operating diluted earnings per share







$









0.80











$





0.77









$





0.80









$





0.69









$





0.68



























































2025

















2024

























1st Q









4th Q









3rd Q









2nd Q









1st Q



















FTE adjustment





































Net interest income







$









107,223











$





106,105









$





101,669









$





97,174









$





95,174

















Add: FTE adjustment











636















619













639













658













658

















Net interest income (FTE)







$









107,859











$





106,724









$





102,308









$





97,832









$





95,832

















Average earning assets







$









12,701,136











$





12,704,655









$





12,447,198









$





12,367,957









$





12,273,657

















Net interest margin (FTE)



(3)













3.44









%











3.34





%









3.27





%









3.18





%









3.14





%













































Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.























































2025

















2024

























1st Q









4th Q









3rd Q









2nd Q









1st Q



















Tangible equity to tangible assets





































Total equity







$









1,565,775











$





1,526,141









$





1,521,980









$





1,461,955









$





1,441,415

















Intangible assets











396,912















399,023













397,853













398,686













400,819

















Total assets







$









13,864,451











$





13,786,666









$





13,839,552









$





13,501,909









$





13,439,199

















Tangible equity to tangible assets











8.68









%











8.42





%









8.36





%









8.11





%









7.98





%























































2025

















2024

























1st Q









4th Q









3rd Q









2nd Q









1st Q



















Return on average tangible common equity





































Net income







$









36,745











$





36,005









$





38,097









$





32,716









$





33,823

















Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)











1,583















1,560













1,547













1,600













1,626

















Net income, excluding intangibles amortization







$









38,328











$





37,565









$





39,644









$





34,316









$





35,449

















































Average stockholders' equity







$









1,538,798











$





1,517,788









$





1,483,998









$





1,443,351









$





1,429,602

















Less: average goodwill and other intangibles











398,233















399,139













399,113













399,968













401,756

















Average tangible common equity







$









1,140,565











$





1,118,649









$





1,084,885









$





1,043,383









$





1,027,846

















Return on average tangible common equity



(3)













13.63









%











13.36





%









14.54





%









13.23





%









13.87





%











































(2)







Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.















(3)







Annualized.































(4)







Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status.



















(5)







Securities are shown at average amortized cost.































(6)







For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.









