NBT Bancorp Inc. Declares Second-Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.34 per Share

NBT Bancorp Inc. approved a $0.34 cash dividend per share for the second quarter, payable on June 16, 2025.

NBT Bancorp Inc. has announced a cash dividend of $0.34 per share for the second quarter, which will be distributed on June 16, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 2, 2025. Headquartered in Norwich, NY, NBT Bancorp has total assets of $13.86 billion as of March 31, 2025, and operates mainly through NBT Bank, a community bank with 175 locations across several states, along with two financial service companies: EPIC Retirement Plan Services and NBT Insurance Agency. More information about the company can be found on its various websites.

Potential Positives

Approval of a cash dividend of $0.34 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment scheduled for June 16, 2025, reflects the company's solid financial performance and stability.

NBT Bancorp’s total assets of $13.86 billion indicate significant growth and a strong financial position.

The presence of 175 banking locations across multiple states enhances the company's market reach and accessibility to customers.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend may indicate that the company is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over long-term investment in growth, which could raise concerns among investors about future profitability.



There is no mention of any growth strategies or financial performance metrics in the press release, which could lead to uncertainty about the company's overall direction and health.



The focus on dividend payments rather than addressing any current market challenges or strategic developments might suggest a lack of proactive planning in a competitive financial services environment.

FAQ

What is the amount of NBT Bancorp's second-quarter cash dividend?

NBT Bancorp's second-quarter cash dividend is $0.34 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

The record date for the dividend payment is June 2, 2025.

Where is NBT Bancorp headquartered?

NBT Bancorp is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

How many banking locations does NBT Bank have?

NBT Bank has 175 banking locations across several states, including New York and Pennsylvania.

$NBTB Insider Trading Activity

$NBTB insiders have traded $NBTB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK H WEBB sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $500,567

HEIDI M HOELLER has made 3 purchases buying 5,819 shares for an estimated $254,137 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SARAH A HALLIDAY (EVP/President Comm Banking) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $242,250

SCOTT ALLEN KINGSLEY (President & CEO NBT Bancorp) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $89,800

AMY WILES (EVP, Chief Risk and Credit) sold 500 shares for an estimated $25,655

V DANIEL II ROBINSON sold 194 shares for an estimated $10,030

$NBTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $NBTB stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NBTB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NBTB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025

