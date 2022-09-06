NBT Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NBTB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.02, changing hands as low as $37.66 per share. NBT Bancorp. Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBTB's low point in its 52 week range is $33.02 per share, with $42.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.