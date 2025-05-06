$NBIX stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NBIX stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $285,062,786 of trading volume.

$NBIX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NBIX:

$NBIX insiders have traded $NBIX stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN CHARLES GORMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 156,930 shares for an estimated $23,201,551 .

. KYLE GANO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 70,079 shares for an estimated $9,848,055 .

. STEPHEN A SHERWIN sold 13,831 shares for an estimated $1,613,922

JUDE ONYIA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,336 shares for an estimated $649,885 .

. MATT ABERNETHY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,821 shares for an estimated $610,967 .

. EIRY ROBERTS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,655 shares for an estimated $596,752 .

. DARIN LIPPOLDT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,345 shares for an estimated $553,852 .

. ERIC BENEVICH (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,341 shares for an estimated $551,966 .

. JULIE COOKE (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,991 shares for an estimated $529,946 .

. INGRID DELAET (Chief Regulatory Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,879 shares for an estimated $514,116 .

. DAVID W. BOYER (Chief Corp. Affairs Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,589 shares for an estimated $460,056.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NBIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of $NBIX stock to their portfolio, and 328 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NBIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NBIX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NBIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NBIX forecast page.

$NBIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBIX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NBIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $158.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $168.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $150.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $162.0 on 01/08/2025

You can track data on $NBIX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.