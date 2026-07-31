NBIX Q2 Earnings Call Highlights: Portfolio Expansion Drives Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. NBIX highlighted the continued expansion of its commercial portfolio during its second-quarter 2026earnings call with management emphasizing growth from INGREZZA, CRENESSITY and the newly acquired VYKAT XR. The company also outlined upcoming clinical catalysts and its strategy to diversify beyond its established franchises.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26. Revenues were $959 million, surpassing the estimate of $901.5 million. Management focused on commercial execution, pipeline advancement and disciplined business development following the Soleno Therapeutics acquisition.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Quote

NBIX Builds Broader Commercial Foundation

Neurocrine said that its second-quarter results reflected progress toward becoming a diversified biotechnology company rather than a single-product business. CEO Kyle Gano noted that the company’s commercial portfolio generated more than $950 million in quarterly net product sales.

INGREZZA remained the largest contributor, with second-quarter net sales of $716 million, up 15% year over year. Management attributed the performance to record patient additions, prescription growth, and sustained demand in tardive dyskinesia and Huntington’s disease chorea.

Chief commercial officer Eric Benevich said that INGREZZA continued to benefit from market expansion, with the VMAT2 category growing and the company maintaining its position as the most prescribed VMAT2 inhibitor.

CRENESSITY Maintains Strong Launch Momentum

CRENESSITY continued to gain adoption in classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). The therapy generated second-quarter sales of $184 million compared with $53 million in the prior-year period, supported by patient demand and expanding physician adoption.

Benevich said that the launch trajectory remained consistent, with steady patient additions, favorable reimbursement and increasing prescriber engagement. Approximately 15% of the estimated diagnosed patient population has now been prescribed CRENESSITY.

During Q&A, a TD Cowen analyst asked whether the quarter benefited from unusual factors. Benevich responded that results reflected the ongoing launch pattern rather than a one-time boost, with continued adoption across pediatric endocrinologists, adult endocrinologists and CAH Centers of Excellence.

Neurocrine Integrates VYKAT XR Acquisition

The acquisition of Soleno Therapeutics added VYKAT XR to Neurocrine’s portfolio, expanding its rare disease and endocrinology presence. The transaction closed in May 2026 for $2.9 billion.

VYKAT XR generated $54 million in recognized second-quarter sales following the acquisition close, while pro-forma full-quarter sales were $94 million. Management said that integration efforts are progressing and expects sequential quarterly growth exiting 2026.

During Q&A, a BofA Securities analyst questioned the near-term launch trajectory. Benevich said that the company remains confident in VYKAT XR’s long-term potential, with priorities centered on identifying patients, educating providers and improving treatment adoption in Prader-Willi syndrome.

NBIX Advances Pipeline Catalysts

Management highlighted several late-stage programs expected to provide growth opportunities. Chief medical officer Sanjay Keswani said that the company remains on track for Phase III data readouts for osavampator in major depressive disorder and direclidine in schizophrenia in 2027.

The company is also advancing its muscarinic franchise, with multiple programs targeting neurological and psychiatric conditions. Chief business officer Samir Siddhanti said that the pipeline includes four muscarinic programs spanning schizophrenia, bipolar mania and Alzheimer’s disease-related indications.

Management also discussed its obesity research efforts, noting that its CRF2 agonist program is progressing through Phase I development with future studies focused on weight loss and lean mass preservation.

Neurocrine Expands Investment Capacity

NBIX increased investment across research and commercial infrastructure while integrating VYKAT XR. Second-quarter GAAP research and development expenses rose to $327 million from $244 million a year earlier, while GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $440 million from $286 million.

The company raised its 2026 INGREZZA sales guidance to $2.83-$2.88 billion from the previous $2.7-$2.8 billion. Management also updated the expense guidance to reflect expanded commercial activities and acquisition-related costs.

Chief financial officer Matthew Abernethy said that the company ended the quarter with approximately $500 million in cash and no debt after completing the Soleno acquisition.

NBIX Maintains Long-Term Growth Focus

Neurocrine emphasized a strategy built around commercial execution, pipeline development and selective business development. Management said that the company’s expanded portfolio provides greater flexibility to invest through innovation cycles.

The company continues to focus on advancing first-in-class and potentially best-in-class medicines across neuroscience, psychiatry, endocrinology and immunology. Upcoming clinical milestones remain central to management’s long-term growth plans.

Zacks Rank & Style Scores

NBIX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The Zacks Rank reflects earnings estimate revision trends and can change as analysts update their expectations following new company developments and the quarterly results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, a Momentum Score of F and a VGM Score of B. Zacks Style Scores evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics, with stronger grades representing more favorable relative attributes.

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