NBIX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Symbol: NBIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $108.48, changing hands as low as $106.03 per share. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBIX's low point in its 52 week range is $72.14 per share, with $136.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.16.

