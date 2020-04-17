NBIX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Symbol: NBIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.40, changing hands as high as $99.26 per share. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBIX's low point in its 52 week range is $71.85 per share, with $119.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.96.

