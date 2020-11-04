NBIX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Symbol: NBIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $107.03, changing hands as high as $108.93 per share. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 13% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBIX's low point in its 52 week range is $72.14 per share, with $136.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.33.

