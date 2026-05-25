NBIS vs. SMCI: Which AI Infrastructure Stock is the Better Pick?

The AI infrastructure market is expanding rapidly as enterprises, hyperscalers and AI-native companies race to secure computing power, cloud capacity and advanced data center solutions. In this environment, both Nebius Group N.V. NBIS and Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI are positioning themselves as major beneficiaries of the accelerating AI buildout. While Nebius is focused on building an AI-native hyperscaler with large-scale cloud and inference capabilities, Super Micro is strengthening its role as a provider of end-to-end AI data center infrastructure and liquid cooling solutions. Both companies are scaling aggressively, expanding capacity and deepening partnerships to capture rising AI demand.

However, the two companies are pursuing growth through different strategies. Nebius is prioritizing AI cloud infrastructure, software capabilities and hyperscaler-scale capacity expansion, while Super Micro is leveraging its expertise in AI servers, direct liquid cooling and integrated data center solutions. Their recent earnings commentary highlights strong customer demand, expanding pipelines and increasing investments in next-generation AI infrastructure, though each company faces execution and scaling challenges as the AI market evolves.

For investors aiming to make a strategic play in the AI infrastructure sector, which stock emerges as the most compelling choice?

Let’s evaluate their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuations to determine which one presents a stronger investment opportunity.

The Case for NBIS

NBIS is gaining from rapidly expanding AI infrastructure demand as it continues building what management describes as an AI native hyperscaler. The company expanded its contracted power capacity from more than 2 gigawatts to over 3.5 gigawatts within three months and is now targeting at least 4 gigawatts this year. Nebius also announced a new Pennsylvania site capable of supporting 1.2 gigawatts of power, reflecting its aggressive infrastructure expansion strategy.

NBIS is benefiting from its vertically integrated AI cloud platform strategy. Management highlighted that the company is not just offering compute but also cloud services spanning the entire AI lifecycle, including bare metal, inference, multi tenancy and agentic AI capabilities. Acquisitions of Tavily, Eigen and Clarifai strengthened its inference optimization and agentic AI offerings, while its expanded partnership with NVIDIA further reinforced its AI ecosystem positioning.

NBIS is further gaining from exceptionally strong customer demand and improving financial performance. The company stated that several customers are competing for every GPU it brings online, while pipeline generation increased 3.5 times sequentially in the first quarter. Revenues surged 684% year over year to $399 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 32%. Nebius AI business’ adjusted EBITDA margin climbed to 45%, supported by strong utilization and pricing strength.

However, NBIS continues to face significant capital intensity risks as it aggressively expands infrastructure capacity. The company raised its 2026 CapEx guidance to between $20 billion and $25 billion from the prior $16 billion to $20 billion range to support future capacity expansion. While management believes customer commitments and financing options support this spending, the scale of planned investments remains substantial.

NBIS also faces execution risks tied to large-scale deployment schedules and future financing needs. Management acknowledged that quarterly margins may fluctuate due to the timing of investments and delayed capacity deployments. The company also noted that additional financing, including debt and potential equity issuance through its at-the-market program, may be required to support future expansion.

The Case for SMCI

SMCI is gaining from strong AI infrastructure demand and its growing role as a total data center solution provider. The company highlighted record backlog levels despite industry-wide shortages in CPUs, GPUs and memory. Super Micro continues to benefit from demand in NeoCloud, sovereign AI and agentic AI markets, while its liquid cooling technology and rapid deployment capabilities remain important competitive advantages.

SMCI is also benefiting from the rapid growth of its Data Center Building Block Solutions business. The company is evolving beyond server manufacturing into a provider of complete AI factory infrastructure, including cooling systems, networking, power solutions, management software and deployment services. Management expects DCBBS to contribute more than 25% of total profit over the next few years, supported by growing adoption among both existing and new customers.

SMCI is further gaining from strong revenue growth, improving margins and expanding enterprise traction. Fiscal third-quarter revenues increased 123% year over year to $10.2 billion, while non-GAAP gross margin improved sharply to 10.1% from 6.4% in the prior quarter. Enterprise channel revenues also grew strongly and represented 28% of total revenues compared with 15% in the prior quarter, reflecting improving diversification across its customer base.

However, SMCI continues to face supply chain and component shortage challenges. Management stated that shortages in CPUs, GPUs, memory and SSDs affected operations over the past six months, while customer site-readiness delays adversely impacted quarterly revenue recognition. The company acknowledged that these shortages may continue, creating ongoing operational uncertainty.

SMCI is also dealing with governance and financial pressure concerns. The company discussed an investigation related to the alleged diversion of products to China by former individuals associated with the company. Although management stated that Super Micro is not a defendant or target, the investigation remains ongoing. The company’s debt position increased significantly, with net debt rising to $7.5 billion at quarter-end, while operating cash flow was negatively impacted by working capital pressures and inventory growth.

Share Performance for NBIS & SMCI

In the past three months, NBIS stock has surged 104.8% while SMCI has gained 10.2%.



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Valuation for NBIS & SMCI

In terms of Price/Book, NBIS shares are trading at 7.5X, lower than SMCI’s 2.81X.



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How Do Estimates Compare for NBIS & SMCI?

Over the past 60 days, analysts have revised downward estimates for NBIS’ bottom line for the current year.



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For SMCI, estimates have been revised upward over the past 60 days.



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NBIS or SMCI: Which Stock Is the Better Investment?

Both NBIS and SMCI currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

While both NBIS and SMCI are benefiting from the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure spending, SMCI appears to be the better investment choice at this stage due to its more diversified AI infrastructure portfolio, growing enterprise traction and expanding role as a provider of complete AI data center solutions.

Overall, both companies remain well-positioned to capitalize on accelerating AI demand, but SMCI’s improving estimates, broader customer base and balanced growth profile make it the more compelling AI infrastructure stock.

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