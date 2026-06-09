NBIS Commits 1.7B Euros to Strengthen the UK's AI Infrastructure Ambitions

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS has emerged as an ambitious player seeking to establish itself as a leading AI cloud provider. Recently, it announced plans to invest approximately £1.7 billion in expanding AI compute capacity across the UK. The investment includes three new deployments of advanced NVIDIA-powered infrastructure. The initiative represents one of the largest AI infrastructure commitments in the country and aligns closely with the U.K. government's ambition to become a global AI powerhouse.

Nebius launched its first U.K. deployment of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra infrastructure in late 2025. Building on that foundation, the company now plans to establish three additional sites across the UK, deploying the latest generations of NVIDIA’s NVDA full-stack AI factory platform technology. When fully operational in 2027, these deployments are expected to deliver 65 MW of AI computing capacity. The investment directly supports the U.K. government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, which seeks to accelerate AI adoption across industries while strengthening domestic technological capabilities.

The U.K. investment is part of a broader strategy by Nebius to establish itself as a leading full-stack AI cloud provider. Recent additions to its platform, including integrations with AI-focused companies such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, have enhanced its capabilities in agentic search, inference and AI deployment. Combined with the launch of Nebius AI Cloud 3.5 and expanded serverless AI services, the company is positioning itself as a comprehensive platform for enterprise AI adoption.

To further accelerate the UK’s AI future, NBIS forged a partnership with Kao Data. Per the agreement, Nebius will deploy 22 MW of AI infrastructure at Kao Data’s Harlow data centre campus under a 10-year contract, creating one of the largest AI-focused cloud deployments in the country. NBIS will host its AI Cloud platform and Token Factory inference service at Kao Data’s state-of-the-art campus. The deal supports the U.K. government's AI Opportunities Action Plan and contributes directly to expanding the nation's domestic AI computing capacity.

How NBIS’ Adversaries Ramp Up AI Investments

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV has built a diversified customer base of leading AI developers and enterprises. Beyond GPUs, it offers a full AI cloud platform with compute, storage, networking and software services. Supported by expanding power capacity and infrastructure investments, the company is well-positioned to meet growing demand for AI cloud services and support future growth. Recently, it became the first AI cloud provider to complete the bring-up and full system-level validation of NVDA Vera Rubin NVL72, a next-generation AI platform, positioning CRWV at the forefront of next-generation AI infrastructure and strengthening its competitive advantage in the rapidly expanding AI cloud market.

Microsoft MSFT capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. AI business surpassed $37 billion ARR in the fiscal third quarter. The Azure AI platform continues to benefit from demand across AI and non-AI services, with customer demand exceeding available capacity. It added another GW of capacity during the quarter and remains on track to double its overall data center footprint within two years. New data center investments were announced across four continents. In May, it signed new agreements with U.S. and U.K. government partners, the Center for AI Standards and Innovation and the AI Security Institute to advance AI testing and safety evaluation frameworks.

NBIS Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Nebius have gained 160.5% year to date compared with the Internet–Software and Services industry’s growth of 11.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NBIS trades at a forward price-to-sales of 8.45X, higher than the industry’s 4.21X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBIS’ earnings for 2026 has been revised upward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NBIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.