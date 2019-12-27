NBHC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.27, changing hands as low as $35.23 per share. National Bank Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBHC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.36 per share, with $38.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.26.

