May 11 (Reuters) - NBCUniversal's head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino, is in talks to become the new CEO of Twitter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.