NBCUniversal's George Cheeks to lead CBS Entertainment Group

Credit: REUTERS/KATE MUNSCH

ViacomCBS Inc said on Friday that senior NBCUniversal executive George Cheeks will take over the reins of CBS Entertainment Group from Joe Ianniello on March 23.

