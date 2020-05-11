NBCUniversal, Sky expand ad-buying tool globally

By using One Platform, brands can buy ads to target viewers based on age and gender, the traditional metrics by which TV commercials are sold, or in more advanced ways, such as by the types of content they watch.

"This is designed for the consumer to get the ads that will be most relevant to them, and it's better for the marketer," Yaccarino said.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

