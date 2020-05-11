CMCSA

NBCUniversal, Sky expand ad-buying tool globally

Contributor
Sheila Dang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Comcast Corp units NBCUniversal and Sky said Monday that advertising across both of the media companies can now be purchased through the same tool, as the firms look to attract more global advertisers and weather the coronavirus pandemic.

By using One Platform, brands can buy ads to target viewers based on age and gender, the traditional metrics by which TV commercials are sold, or in more advanced ways, such as by the types of content they watch.

"This is designed for the consumer to get the ads that will be most relevant to them, and it's better for the marketer," Yaccarino said.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Sheila.Dang@thomsonreuters.com; +1 972-974-3861))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters