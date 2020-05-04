CMCSA

NBCUniversal shuffles management, News Group's Andy Lack to step down

Contributor
Kenneth Li Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal announced a management shuffle on Monday, consolidating the entertainment and sports division under Mark Lazarus, chairman of TV and streaming.

May 4 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O NBCUniversal announced a management shuffle on Monday, consolidating the entertainment and sports division under Mark Lazarus, chairman of TV and streaming.

As part of the management changes, news group head Andy Lack will step down and leave the company at the end of the month.

Telemundo head Cesar Conde will now oversee the news group, which includes NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((K.Li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters