US Markets
CMCSA

NBCUniversal shakes up top ranks, promotes new TV chief

Contributor
Kenneth Li Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal on Wednesday promoted Pearlena Igbokwe to run the media conglomerate's global television business as chairman of Universal Studio Group in a corporate restructuring.

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O NBCUniversal on Wednesday promoted Pearlena Igbokwe to run the media conglomerate's global television business as chairman of Universal Studio Group in a corporate restructuring.

Bonnie Hammer, who held the role, will take over as vice chairman of NBCUniversal and advise NBCU Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell.

Hammer takes over from Ron Meyer, one of the most powerful executives in Hollywood, who ended a 25-year career at the company last month after disclosing a settlement with a woman with whom he had a consensual affair years ago.

As president of Universal Television, Igbokwe oversaw shows including “Russian Doll,” “The Good Place,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and Dick Wolf’s new “FBI.”

She will now lead Universal Television, Universal Content Productions and NBCUniversal International Studios.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li; Editing by Tom Brown)

((K.Li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular