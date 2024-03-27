NBCUniversal settles 'Back to the Future' DeLorean trademark case

By Blake Brittain

March 27 (Reuters) - NBCUniversal [RIC:RIC:CMCSAN.UL] has settled a trademark lawsuit over its continued use of the classic DeLorean car from "Back to the Future" on merchandise and tie-ins for the blockbuster film series, according to a filing in California federal court.

NBCU and DeLorean trademark owner DeLorean Motor Co told the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Tuesday that they had fully resolved their dispute.

DeLorean attorney Roger Behle of Foley Bezek Behle & Curtis said on Wednesday that the settlement's terms were confidential, but "you will continue to see DeLorean cars and trademarks featured in Back To The Future merchandise in the future."

Representatives for NBCU did not immediately respond to a request for comment and more details about the settlement on Wednesday.

The DeLorean DMC-12 sports car famously served as the time machine in the "Back to the Future" franchise. Universal and Amblin Entertainment signed an agreement with DeLorean maker John DeLorean that allowed them to use DeLorean trademarks for "merchandising and commercial tie-ups" in exchange for 5% of revenue from them, according to the lawsuit.

The original DeLorean Motor Co went bankrupt in 1982. Houston, Texas-based car restorer Stephen Wynne bought DeLorean's assets in 1997, and NBCU began paying royalties to Wynne's company, which also calls itself DeLorean Motor Co, in 2020.

Wynne's company sued NBCU in 2022, accusing it of failing to pay the full amount of royalties owed under the contract. The lawsuit cited the DeLorean's appearances in the film "Ready Player One," at Universal Studios theme parks, and on merchandise including toys, posters and lunch boxes.

U.S. District Judge David Carter denied NBCU's bid to end the case last month and said that DeLorean may have been able to show at trial that NBCU infringed its trademarks. Carter also rejected DeLorean's breach-of-contract claim, determining that DeLorean's estate had not transferred the contract to Wynne's company.

The case is DeLorean Motor Co v. NBCUniversal Media LLC, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 8:22-cv-02189.

For NBCU: Andrew Thomas and Todd Toral of Jenner & Block

For DeLorean: Roger Behle of Foley Bezek Behle & Curtis

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

