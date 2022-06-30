US Markets
NBCUniversal secures $7 billion in upfront ad sales - source

June 30 (Reuters) - NBCUniversal said on Thursday it completed the highest-grossing upfront advertising sales period since its acquisition by Comcast Corp CMCSA.O with commitments exceeding $7 billion, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The media company said in a statement its approach of combining local, national and digital advertising sales through a single platform fueled the results.

NBCU said the pharmaceutical industry increased spending by 40%. Travel also rebounded, with spending increasing 30%.

The company also reported nearly 20% growth in spending on digital platforms and streaming. Its ad-supported Peacock service doubled its upfront commitments to more than $1 billion.

Comcast acquired NBCUniversal, which operates the NBC broadcast network and cable channels including USA Network and Bravo, in 2013.

