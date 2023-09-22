News & Insights

NBCUniversal names insider Rick Cordella president of sports division

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

September 22, 2023 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by Arsheeya Bajwa for Reuters ->

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Comcast's CMCSA.O NBCUniversal on Friday appointed veteran executive Rick Cordella as president of its sports division.

Cordella will take charge of NBC Sports' platforms including NBC Olympics, Golf Channel and oversee sports on the company's streaming platform Peacock, home to Sunday Night Football and NASCAR.

He was most recently president of programming for NBC Sports and Peacock Sports. In the role, he led NBCUniversal's sports programming strategy across broadcast, cable and streaming and oversaw sports betting and sports fantasy.

He previously served as general manager at Rotoworld.com, a fantasy sports and news company and joined NBC after its acquisition of AllStar Stats, Rotoworld's parent company, in 2006.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

